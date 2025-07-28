Is The UK Actually Prepared For Electric HGV's?

These days, we are all used to seeing electric cars on the road, but electric HGVs are a less common sight. The UK government has put plans in place to ban the sale of new diesel vehicles from 2040, which presents fleet operators with the question of whether they are ready to adopt electric trucks.



In this article, used truck sale leaders, Walker Movements take a look at some of the obstacles that have been faced in getting more electric trucks on the road, the future of electric vehicles and whether the UK is really prepared for the full use of electric HGVs.The benefits of electric trucksWe all know how unpleasant a traditional diesel truck can be. The combination of noise and dirty exhaust fumes is overwhelming and off-putting for many, and presents significant damage to the environment, so it is not difficult to see why we need to take a step towards a more sustainable and cleaner option.Not only are electric HGVs better for the environment, but they have also been found to benefit their own drivers. Some research has found that drivers of electric HGVs tend to feel less fatigue due to the reduced noise and vibrations that are involved in any journey.There are also some substantial cost savings to be made. Although a new electric truck still requires significant initial investment, the reduction in running costs is quite striking. In fact, some experts are predicting that by 2031, electric trucks will be cheaper to own and operate over their lifetime than their diesel equivalents.Fuel costs have been incredibly high for many years now, so saving on this can be transformational to the profit margins of a business. It is also important to factor in the cost-saving measures of operating an electric vehicle in low emission zones and ultra-low emission zones, which are likely to become more commonplace as the years go on.The charging infrastructure issueOne of the big issues holding back the revolution in electric HGVs is the issue of charging. The first thing to consider is how long it takes to charge a vehicle and its predicted range. Currently, a diesel truck can get a significant number of miles under its belt before it needs refuelling, and the process will only take a matter of minutes.However, the range of an electric truck tends to be more limited, and recharging it can take hours, which is not always a practical solution, particularly on long-haul trips.The other hurdle in the UK is the charging network itself. Many electric vehicle owners will already know the difficulty of finding a charger that is available and working whilst on the move. These chargers are not suitable for electric HGVs, so the charging opportunities for trucks are even more scarce.This has led to many businesses and haulage companies holding back from adopting electric vehicles due to the fact that they risk becoming stranded with a flat battery.Unfortunately, many service stations are resistant to installing chargers until there are more electric trucks on the road, but this is unlikely to happen without the charging infrastructure being more secure and widespread.As a result, Scania has founded its own charger installation company, which aims to set up 40,000 depot-based chargers by 2030, and Amazon is also following suit and investing heavily in order to establish the largest zero-emission truck fleet in Britain.Government funding is now also being put in place to ensure that more than 200 high-power chargers are deployed across motorway service areas, truck stops and depots. This means that the infrastructure is growing, but it is likely to take time until it is fully functional and practical for many fleet owners and operators.Electric truck insuranceElectric truck insurance is another consideration for any vehicle owner. Whether you are looking to ensure an individual truck or a fleet of them, it is important to understand that there are some unique coverage aspects that need to be taken into consideration. This covers things like battery protection, specialists repair and recovery services and is still somewhat limited in its availability.The weight of electric vehiclesSomething that is not talked about very often but is still an important factor is the weight of these new electric trucks. The batteries that they need to carry are very heavy, which will ultimately impact on the overall weight of each HGV. Every HGV driving licence has a limit on the weight of the truck that the driver is allowed to be in charge of and unless these rules are changed, it will mean that each vehicle can carry less cargo than it did before due to the added battery weight.The future for electric vehiclesThere is no doubt that there have been some teething issues when it comes to making electric HGVs in the UK a viable option, however, the future does look bright. There are now a number of significant private endeavours to help create a country that is ready to have electric trucks on its roads, and these are helping to push any government efforts further.Whilst legislation is being put in place to limit the sale of diesel vehicles, it is clear that the government is going to have to invest heavily if it is to meet its own targets.It is still estimated that £100 billion will be needed to decarbonise the nation's HGVs entirely. The government has earmarked £200 million to fund electric truck trials as part of its Transport Decarbonisation Plan (TDP), but this is still in its infancy.Electric HGVs have not always seemed the most practical option but with many haulage businesses now starting to reap the cost-saving benefits, it is clear that the switch is coming, it just might not be a quick process.There are still many changes that need to be made in order for truck drivers and haulage operators to shift away from range anxiety and have workable solutions that allow them to continue running their business as they have before.