Financial Resilience in Renewables: Sinovoltaics Reveals Updated Rankings for PV, Inverter, and Battery Firms

Hong Kong - July 30, 2025 — Sinovoltaics, a global technical compliance and quality assurance firm, has published the third edition of its 2025 Manufacturer Ranking Reports, comprehensive tools for evaluating manufacturer bankability across the solar and energy storage value chains. This third edition covers 64 PV module, 57 energy storage, and 35 inverter manufacturers, and is available as a free download.



In the PV module category, Eterbright (Hiwin), a Taiwanese company, continues to demonstrate financial stability, with a steadily improving score since 2022. DMEGC Solar (DMEGC Magnetics Group) and Phono Solar (SUMEC) also maintained consistent performance over the same period.In the inverter segment, EATON leads with one of the highest scores, reflecting strong fundamentals. Delta Electronics and ABB have also shown stable financial growth, indicating reliable long-term financial positioning.Camel Group tops the energy storage segment with a strong and improving financial profile. Sebang Global Battery and Zhongtian Technology also posted stable performance, reinforcing their roles as dependable suppliers."Across PV, inverter, and energy storage segments, the companies topping our latest rankings are showing not just stability, but resilience in the face of global market volatility," said Dricus de Rooij, CEO and co-founder of Sinovoltaics.The rankings are based on the Altman Z-Score, a quantitative model that assesses financial strength using publicly available financial data. The score reflects five financial categories: profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity. Companies scoring at or below 1.1 are considered at high risk of bankruptcy within two years, while those with scores of 2.6 or higher are deemed financially stable.While the Altman Z-Score serves as a benchmark for financial stability, Sinovoltaics emphasizes that the rankings are not an assessment of product quality. Rather, they provide critical insight into a company's long-term viability and the likelihood that warranty obligations will be fulfilled.The reports include multi-year Altman Z-Score trends and detailed breakdowns by manufacturer and sector. Sinovoltaics' Manufacturer Ranking Reports are available for free download here. https://sinovoltaics.com/manufacturer-ranking-reports/About SinovoltaicsSince 2009, Sinovoltaics, a Dutch-German Battery Energy Storage (BESS) and solar photovoltaic (PV) technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has been a pioneer in the BESS and solar photovoltaic industries. With SELMA (Sinovoltaics' EL Mass Analysis) software and industry leading Zero Risk Solar® guarantee, Sinovoltaics' mission is to eliminate all photovoltaic and BESS product defects, enabling investors and the world to succeed with minimal investment risks.Sinovoltaics' services include quality assurance inspections, factory audits, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, and traceability audits for utility-scale solar and BESS developers and investors. The company maintains a global presence with offices in Switzerland, the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China and Vietnam, as well as factory inspection and audit teams strategically located in Vietnam, Türkiye, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, South Korea, India, U.S., and other key manufacturing bases.