The EPA Threatens to Cancel “Solar for All” Program that Would Lower Energy Bills for Families

AUGUST 6, 2025 | WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering a plan to terminate $7 billion in federal grants allocated to help an estimated 900,000 low- and middle-income households install rooftop solar panels. These grants, known as the "Solar for All" program, were awarded and set to be distributed to 60 state agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations across the country and had the potential to significantly lower monthly energy costs for families through rooftop and community solar.



In response, EEN President and CEO Rev. Dr. Jessica Moerman released the following statement:"When energy bills soar, many struggling families turn to their local church for help. Canceling the Solar for All program would take away the opportunity for 900,000 low-income households to find financial relief and greater self-sufficiency through home-grown solar energy. As evangelicals, we're called to care for the "least of these" and to be good stewards of both God's creation and our resources. Breaking this promise is not only short-sighted—it would keep nearly a million American families trapped in an impossible choice each month of whether to pay for food, buy medicine, or keep the lights on."###The Evangelical Environmental Network is a ministry whose mission is to inspire, equip, educate, and mobilize evangelical Christians to love God and others by rediscovering and reclaiming the Biblical mandate to care for creation and working toward a stable climate and a healthy, pollution-free world.