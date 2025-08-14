Introducing the FLIR Si2x-Series for High-Performance Acoustic Imaging in Hazardous Locations Now with ATEX and IECEx Certification

FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, has announced an IECEx certified version of the Si2x, an advanced industrial acoustic imaging camera purpose-built for professional inspectors who need fast, accurate compressed air and gas leak detection in hazardous environments. Now certified to both ATEX and IECEx standards, the FLIR Si2x is engineered for safe operation in explosive atmospheres while delivering industry-leading performance and usability.



More Headlines Articles

Compressed air and pressurized gas leaks, mechanical faults and partial discharge are all common and costly issues in industrial sectors such as chemical processing, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, where safety and reliability are paramount. The FLIR Si2x empowers maintenance professionals to identify and quantify these issues with unmatched precision and speed, even in environments where traditional tools are not permitted.Key features of the FLIR Si2x-Series include:• ATEX and IECEx Certified: The Si2x is fully certified for use in hazardous locations, enabling safe and compliant inspections in explosive atmospheres.• Best-Performing Acoustic Detection: A highly sensitive microphone array delivers pinpoint accuracy for fault detection up to 200 meters away, making it ideal for high ceilings, hard-to-reach assets, and noisy plant floors.• On-Device Quantification: Instantly view leak size and estimated annual cost, as well as partial discharge severity, enabling prioritization of repairs and fast ROI. Data can be used to support ESG and sustainability reporting initiatives.• Bandpass Filtering: Customizable bandpass filter allows users to target specific ultrasonic frequencies, cutting through noisy environments to detect the most subtle leaks with clarity.• High-resolution visual documentation: Integrated 12 MP visual camera with 8× digital zoom and built-in LED lighting helps users capture detailed contextual images for reports and maintenance workflows.• Safe and Easy to Use with Minimal Training: Built for demanding field conditions, the Si2x is lightweight, compact, and easily operated with one hand. A large touch-screen interface and intuitive UI reduce training time and increase inspection throughput.• Seamless Data Transfer and Reporting: Use Wi-Fi, USB, or the new secure data transfer cable to move images and analytics to FLIR Thermal Studio or FLIR Acoustic Viewer. Support for Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware updates ensures continuous improvement and compatibility."The Si2x is a breakthrough for inspectors who need high-performance acoustic imaging in the most safety-critical environments," said Darrell Taylor, Global Acoustic Business Development Manager at FLIR. "It empowers teams to work safely and efficiently, detect leaks faster, and reduce energy waste — all while meeting the industry's most demanding standards. With its rugged design, precision performance, and intuitive operation, the Si2x is built to handle real-world challenges."Two versions of the Si2x are available: the Si2x-LD, designed for detecting pressurized gas leaks and mechanical faults, and the Si2x-Pro, which includes all the capabilities of the LD model plus the ability to identify partial discharge. All other features remain the same.To learn more about the FLIR Si2x-Series, please visit: www.flir.com/Si2x-Pro