ACP Statement on Treasury Department Guidance for Wind and Solar Projects

WASHINGTON D.C., August 15, 2025 — The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement from ACP CEO Jason Grumet in response to the Treasury guidance released today for wind and solar projects:



"The Treasury Department's decision to accelerate the phase out of clean energy tax credits undermines the integrity of our energy grid and our legislative process. In the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Congress explicitly chose to provide energy companies with one year to phase out tax credits to keep energy prices low while meeting growing power demand. We acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of Senators who led the effort to elevate pragmatism over partisanship in the legislative process. Their continued advocacy to protect this legislative agreement was instrumental in avoiding greater impediments to energy deployment."###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's energy and national security goals and building our economy with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and learn more at cleanpower.org.