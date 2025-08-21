Arnold Magnetic Technologies Showcases Major PTM Equipment Overhauls and Environmental Upgrades, Advancing Quality and Lead Times

Rochester, NY: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation ("Arnold"), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and leading global manufacturer of high-performance magnets and precision components, highlights a series of recent significant equipment overhauls and environmental upgrades at its new Precision Thin Metals (PTM) facility. These investments are designed to enhance product quality, improve lead times, and reinforce Arnold's commitment to environmental stewardship.



Arnold's PTM operation opened in their new facility in Woodstock, IL earlier this year, and has undergone comprehensive upgrades to multiple key pieces of equipment. These overhauls are already delivering measurable improvements in both product quality and delivery timelines, strengthening Arnold's position as a trusted supplier to critical industries.In addition to equipment enhancements, the new facility incorporates a range of advanced environmental technologies. PTM now utilizes air oxidizers that clean emissions from various equipment, ensuring that approximately 99% of the air released is clean. A closed-loop chiller system has been installed for process cooling water, eliminating the need for continuous fresh water consumption and drastically reducing daily water waste. High-efficiency LED lighting has been implemented throughout the facility, further reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.PTM has installed a new bromide recycling still, which reduces the need to purchase new degreasing chemicals by approximately 70%. The company has also added a HydroFlo Tech automatic pH balancing filtration system to manage wastewater discharge from the annealing furnace's wash and rinse tanks.Arnold's PTM facility is enhancing its operations through strategic investments in sustainable manufacturing. These upgrades, including advanced environmental controls and critical equipment enhancements, will improve product quality and efficiency while reducing environmental impact. This initiative demonstrates Arnold's dedication to providing customers with reliable, high-performance materials and solutions that meet contemporary sustainability standards.About Arnold Magnetic TechnologiesBased in Rochester, NY with an operating history of over 130 years, Arnold is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets, including aerospace and defense, general industrial, motorsport, oil and gas, medical, and energy. From its Technology Center and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, and China, the company produces engineered magnetic assemblies in addition to high-performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and highly loaded composites that are mission critical in motors, generators, sensors, and other systems and components. Based on its long-term relationships, the company has built a diverse and blue-chip customer base totaling more than 2,000 clients worldwide. For more information on Arnold, specifically the Precision Thin Metals division, visit https://www.precisionthinmetals.com.