S-5! Launches Scholarship to Support Future Leaders in the Solar and Construction Industries

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - August 21, 2025) S-5!, the global leader of attachment solutions for metal roofs, is launching a new scholarship program to support individuals pursuing education in construction and solar-related fields. This initiative reflects S-5!'s commitment to investing in the future of these industries by encouraging educational and professional development.



The S-5! Scholarship will award $1,500 to a student enrolled in a construction-related program at a trade school, community college or university. The goal is to assist those who demonstrate a passion for contributing to the built environment—whether through project management, engineering, skilled trades, design, solar installation or other industry-aligned disciplines."Supporting the education of future construction professionals aligns with our mission to lead, serve and give back to the industry that has shaped us," said Rob Haddock, S-5! Founder and CEO. "This scholarship is an extension of our belief that knowledge and opportunity drive progress in construction and solar."As part of its core vision, S-5! seeks to educate and participate in the industry as contributors, thought provokers and leaders—to be catalysts for positive change and growth, impacting the community through service, leadership and charitable giving. This scholarship reinforces the company's ongoing role as an advocate for innovation, workforce development and long-term industry growth.To qualify, applicants must:• Be accepted to an accredited trade school, college or university program in a construction-related field• Submit an online application and two letters of recommendation• Be willing to maintain communication with S-5! and provide progress updates• Be authorized to live and study in the U.S."We are excited to launch this program and help build a strong pipeline of talent," said Haddock. "It's a meaningful way for us to give back while supporting those who will lead and shape the future of our field."Applications are due November 1, 2025, and will be reviewed by the S-5! Scholarship Committee.Interested applicants can learn more and apply at: 🔗 https://info.s-5.com/s-5-scholarship-program-2025For questions, please contact the committee at: vsmith@s-5.com"This initiative is a natural extension of our mission," added Haddock. "At S-5!, we're not just innovators in metal roofing and solar attachments—we're dedicated to building a stronger, smarter and more sustainable construction workforce."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roofattachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on 3 million metal roofs worldwide, including more than 9 GW of roof-mounted solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.