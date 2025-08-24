Bila Solar Launches 550W Steel-Framed Module Series with Origami Solar, Advancing Domestic Content and Supply Chain Resilience



Debuting at RE+, Bila's new 550W module series offers an innovative U.S.-made steel module frame that is a significantly stronger alternative to aluminum-framed panelsINDIANAPOLIS - August 25, 2025 - Bila Solar, a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership with Origami Solar, the industry leader in steel solar module frames.Bila Solar will offer Origami Solar's U.S.-made steel frames as an option for its 550W dual-glass module series, which also incorporates a U.S.-manufactured solar cell. This combination gives customers higher domestic content, stronger eligibility for tax incentives and greater supply chain security.Bila's new U.S.-made, steel-framed modules are designed to help developers weather market volatility by mitigating the impact of shifting tariffs and unpredictable price swings. In the wake of rising import prices, up 0.4% in July alone, and the rapid reshuffling of global solar supply chains, these new modules deliver the financial stability projects need, making them more attractive to investors and lenders. By incorporating U.S.-made steel frames and solar cells, the product also boosts domestic content, helping developers more easily qualify for the 10% domestic content bonus adder.The new steel-framed 550W module series will be showcased at the upcoming RE+ trade show in Las Vegas from September 9-12. Attendees can view the module in the Bila Solar booth in the Caesars Forum — F16045 (by appointment only) and the Origami Solar booth Venetian Level 2 — V14131.Origami Solar has reimagined the value that a solar frame can provide to module manufacturers, developers and solar asset owners. Bila's steel-framed modules provide customers with industry-leading module strength, innovative and proven corrosion-resistant coatings, and a dramatically lower carbon footprint."This partnership unites the future of renewable energy with America's core manufacturing industry, furthering the goal of onshoring the U.S. solar supply chain and solving a real-world problem for customers," said Mick McDaniel, Vice President and General Manager of Bila Solar. "Our mission has always been to build a resilient domestic solar ecosystem. By integrating Origami's innovative and remarkably stronger steel frames and pairing them with U.S.-manufactured solar cells, we not only offer a stronger, more reliable module but also provide customers with increased domestic content to facilitate access to the 10% domestic content bonus adder."The agreement also leverages the increasing cost-competitiveness of domestic steel against tariff-impacted imported aluminum, making this an economically and logistically sound decision."Our goal with Origami from the start was to partner with leading manufacturers like Bila Solar to deliver products that push the solar industry towards stronger and more reliable system performance, support U.S. jobs and national energy security, and ensure American innovation remains at the forefront of the renewable energy transition," said Origami CEO Gregg Patterson.Deliveries of the new module series are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. To explore how this module's enhanced domestic content can benefit a project portfolio, schedule a meeting with the Bila Solar team at RE+ via info@bilasolar.com or submit a contact form here.About Bila SolarBila Solar is a pioneering solar energy company dedicated to transforming and powering the world through innovation in renewable energy. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-performance solar modules, including its ultralight panels—designed for low load-bearing and curved rooftops — and its new 550W series of conventional dual-glass modules, proudly manufactured in the U.S.With a strong commitment to domestic manufacturing, supply chain security and clean tech innovation, Bila Solar is accelerating the growth of American solar energy.Bila Solar's U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.bilasolar.com and follow Bila Solar on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Bluesky.About Origami SolarOrigami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, increased strength and performance, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami's experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit: www.origamisolar.com.Media Contacts:For Bila Solar:Leah WilkinsonWilkinson + Associatesleah@wilkinson.associates703-907-0010For Origami Solar:Gene HuntTrevi Communicationsgene@trevicomm.comKim BeswickDirector of MarketingOrigami Solarkim@origamisolar.com