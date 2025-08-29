Intersolar South America 2025 - Kseng Solar Empowers Brazil’s Energy Transition with All-Scenario Solar Racking Solutions

August 26-28, Intersolar South America 2025, one of the largest and most influential solar energy exhibition in South America, held in São Paulo, Brazil. At the 3-day expo, Kseng Solar welcomed numerous Brazilian clients and industry partners with its comprehensive range of solar racking solutions, specifically designed to address the diverse solar needs of utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential projects across the region.



Presented Products- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Tile Roof Mounting Systems- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel Ground Mounting System- Solar Carport Solution- KST Solar TrackerAs the largest PV market in Latin America, Brazil's solar sector continues to expand rapidly, driven by abundant solar resources and supportive government policies. By participating in the expo, Kseng Solar not only strengthened relationships with local clients but also paved the way for more solar projects that will accelerate the region's clean-energy transition.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more advanced solar racking solutions, actively support green energy transformation in Brazil and South America.