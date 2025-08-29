S-5! to Deliver Education & Showcase the Latest Solar Mounting Innovations at Electricity Transformation Canada

(Grimsby, Ontario, - August 29, 2025) S-5!, the industry leader in solar mounting solutions for metal roofs, will introduce its latest innovations at Electricity Transformation Canada in Toronto from Oct. 6-8. Additionally, S-5! technical experts will deliver an educational presentation offering insights into solarization strategies for metal roofing—along with continuing education credits for attendees.



More Headlines Articles

On Oct. 7, at 11.30 a.m., S-5! experts Mark Gies and Brandon Kilpatrick will co-present, "Boost Efficiency, Cut Costs & Save Time by Solarizing Metal Roofs with Direct-Attach". This session explores how to unlock the full financial and environmental potential of solar on metal roofs.Attendees will learn how metal roofs provide a highly cost-effective and sustainable platform for solar installations. The session will cover the advantages of using direct-attach, rail-less solar mounting systems—which eliminate the need for traditional rails, significantly reducing material, labor and shipping costs. Presenters will also explain how metal roofs offer longer service life and built-in features that streamline solar attachment. In addition, the session will explore available incentives and demonstrate how integrating the roof and PV system as a single asset can maximize long-term value. The environmental benefits of steel's high recyclability will also be discussed in the context of supporting Canada's net-zero goals.Attendees are invited to stop by S-5!'s booth #321 to discover the PVKIT®—the world's first and most recognized rail-less solar mounting system (first edition invented in 2007). S-5!'s dedicated team of solar experts will be on-site to discuss the features and benefits of this technology. To schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance, email: Canada-Sales-Team@s-5.com.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3 million metal roofs including 9 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.s-5.com.