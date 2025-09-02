Natural Power appoints Director of Operations and Asset Management

Matthew has been with Natural Power since December 2024 as Head of Asset Management and has more than a decade of experience in the renewables sector across a 4.5GW portfolio of wind, solar and storage. He previously worked for Natural Power in 2014 and 2015 as a wind farm site manager.



Ciaran Farrell, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Matthew brings an outstanding depth of experience across the full spectrum of renewable technologies, and we're delighted to welcome him to our global leadership team. His strategic insight and operational expertise will be instrumental in driving forward our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and high-performing renewable energy assets for our clients worldwide. Having previously worked with us earlier in his career, it's fantastic to see Matthew's growth into this key leadership role."Matthew added: "It's a real privilege to step into this role and lead such a talented, committed team at Natural Power. Having seen the business evolve over the years, I'm excited to help shape the next phase of our operations and asset management strategy. With a strong focus on safety, performance and innovation, we're well placed to support our clients in achieving the best from their assets and accelerating the global transition to renewable energy."Natural Power's operations and asset management department provides end-to-end support to maximise the performance, reliability and compliance of renewable energy assets worldwide. This is achieved through a fully integrated, client focused provision of services through a specialist office and field-based teams. Asset management, HV engineering, WTG O&M, performance analytics, operational control and control point services are fully supported by in-house renewable energy experts working together to deliver best-in-class service.Scalable and future-ready, Natural Power continually invests in new tools and technologies to enhance monitoring, reporting and overall asset performance. Find out more here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/engineering-operations/operations-and-asset-management