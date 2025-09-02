Optimum Energy Appoints Erik Norwood as Chief Product Officer, Driving Performance and Innovation in Energy Infrastructure



SEATTLE, WA and BATON ROUGE, LA - September 2, 2025 - Optimum Energy, a global leader in holistic energy and optimization infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Erik Norwood as its new Chief Product Officer. This key hire reinforces the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive energy solutions that provide continued savings, reliability, and resilience to its clients across higher education, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing."I'm excited to join a company that has truly solved the missing link in energy optimization," said Norwood. "Historically, many projects have failed to deliver on their promise because they lacked the technology to capture continuous savings. Optimum Energy has built a platform that not only modernizes infrastructure but also harnesses the power of AI to drive performance across the full lifecycle."Norwood brings over a decade of experience as a former solar executive and Boeing rocket scientist, with a reputation for building products that push the boundaries of technology and successfully bringing them to market. As Chief Product Officer, he will expand on Optimum Energy's industry leading technology in chiller plants to provide campus wide energy solutions for its partners in hospitals, research campuses, higher education, and advanced manufacturing."Optimum Energy is setting the standard for energy infrastructure modernization," said Lisa Roy, President and CEO of Optimum Energy. "We have the industry leading experts and experience to cover the entire project lifecycleâ€”from design and engineering to O&Mâ€”and offer EaaS as a compelling financial option to fund design-build projects.'â€˜With the addition of Erik, we are further differentiating through data-driven and AI insights to ensure our customers see energy savings, increased uptime, and proactive, smarter maintenance."Performance, Partnership, and FlexibilityOptimum Energy serves its global clients by delivering comprehensive solutions that address today's most pressing financial and operational demands to ensure success from start to finish. The company's approach is built on a foundation of:â€¢ Guaranteed Outcomes: The company guarantees savings and performance improvements across the life of its partnerships.â€¢ Risk Transfer: It transfers operational and financial risk, enabling its clients to upgrade critical infrastructure with confidence.â€¢ Bespoke Solutions: Each project is custom designed to meet the facility's needs, covering engineering, operations, maintenance (O&M), optimization, and financing.â€¢ Technology Difference: Its innovative AI and ML technology delivers continuous optimization, predictive maintenance, and real-time insights for unparalleled efficiency and uptime.â€¢ Continuous Value: Its flexible structures, including EaaS, off-balance sheet, and private funding, enable rapid, measurable results and yearly savings.With Norwood's appointment, Optimum Energy will continue delivering unmatched, results-driven energy solutions for mission-critical organizations.For media inquiries, please contact:Tara PhelanTara.phelan@optimumenergyco.comAbout Optimum EnergyOptimum Energy is an established global leader in holistic energy infrastructure optimization, providing comprehensive and integrated solutions to mission-critical facilities. Its expertise spans a full spectrum of services, from initial engineering and construction to ongoing maintenance, asset management, and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings. By serving key sectors such as healthcare, higher education, and advanced manufacturing, Optimum Energy delivers measurable efficiency and enhanced resilience. The company leverages proprietary innovation and AI-driven technology to provide continued savings, reliability, and resilience, while its flexible financing models, including off-balance sheet structures, enable its clients to accelerate cost savings and meet performance goals with confidence. For more information, visit www.optimumenergyco.com