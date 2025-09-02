Solas Energy Consulting Inc. separates from U.S. collaborative partner to take advantage of greater opportunities in Canada and Internationally



Canadian company sets sights on the growth decade aheadSolas Energy Consulting Inc. ("Solas Energy" or the "Company") announced today that due to the current political and regulatory challenges in the United States (the U.S."), it will be separating from its U.S. collaborative partner to take advantage of the increasingly greater opportunities in Canada and internationally.By making this move now, Solas Energy can dedicate its efforts to more growth-oriented countries. With over 16 years of renewable energy expertise, the Company will concentrate on burgeoning growth opportunities. Solas Energy will continue to provide services in the U.S. from Canada, as it has done for the past 16 years.The Company's service offering in Canada, the U.S. and internationally will continue to include:Renewable Energy Development & Management: Wind, solar, and energy storage project advisory, permitting strategy, interconnection, and contract negotiation.Commercial & Transactional Advisory: Due diligence for mergers, acquisitions, and financings, as well as financial modeling and market assessments.Hydrogen & Low-Carbon Fuels: Market and commercial advisory services for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation solutions.Carbon, ESG & Compliance: Carbon offset market expertise, ESG strategy development, and advisory on environmental compliance frameworks.Fleet Decarbonization & Mobility: Transition strategies for corporate, utility, and municipal fleets to zero-emission vehicles.Broader Clean Energy Services: Advisory on biomass, hydropower, competitive RFP responses, and emerging clean technologies.Solas Energy's multidisciplinary team collaborates with senior executives, industry associations, governments, corporate boards, and business owners to plan their renewable energy strategy.As part of its renewed focus, Solas Energy is embracing a bold strategy that reframes industry challenges as opportunities, helping clients turn uncertainty into growth. This fresh approach reinforces the Company's commitment to guiding clients through navigating complex regulatory, financial, and environmental landscapes, while capturing the significant opportunities now emerging in Canada and internationally.Solas Energy CEO Paula McGarrigle said, "We are more than excited to focus on growing Solas Energy in the decade ahead with the tremendous opportunities available to us in our home country of Canada, as well as other exciting opportunities around the world. Looking forward, our U.S. clients can expect the same comprehensive and independent advisory services we have provided since 2009 â€” with expanded expertise in hydrogen, ESG, and mobility to meet the evolving needs of the energy transition," added McGarrigle.Added Ms. McGarrigle. "I'd like to thank our U.S. colleagues for work done together over the past years and wish them well as they chart their own path going forward."With over 20 years of experience in project development, construction management, and climate change advisory, Solas Energy provides their clients with the depth and perspective required to navigate the complex issues associated with renewable energy project development and climate change policy.About Solas EnergySolas Energy leads the way in helping companies and organizations achieve a sustainable, zero-carbon future. Specializing in renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) mobility, biomass, grid modernization, and climate change solutions, we support utility and commercial scale projects throughout their project life cycle.