SolaX and Flip Energy Partner to Unlock Grid Service Incentives for Homeowners

San Francisco, CA - SolaX, a global leader in solar storage and inverter solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Flip Energy, a U.S. platform that simplifies grid connectivity for energy storage. This collaboration enables SolaX customers to earn rewards by enrolling their batteries into utility programs, starting in Puerto Rico and California, with nationwide expansion planned for 2026.



Who is SolaX?SolaX Power is a leading global manufacturer of solar inverters and energy storage solutions, serving customers in over 80 countries. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2024, SolaX continues to innovate in smart energy technologies for homes and businesses worldwide.Who is Flip Energy?Flip Energy provides a grid services platform that helps companies that make, sell, and finance residential and commercial batteries monetize them through utility programs. By managing enrollment, telemetry, dispatch, and settlement, Flip enables its partners to unlock new revenue streams while delivering value to end customers.What This Means for CustomersThrough Flip Energy's platform, SolaX battery owners can:- Enroll in grid-support programs like Puerto Rico's LUMA and California's Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS).- Earn cash incentives for allowing their batteries to support the grid during peak demand events.- Seamlessly activate and manage participation through an integrated experience, without additional hardware or complexity.Why It Matters"Home energy storage shouldn't just be about backup power - it should be a source of value," said Wai Lo, SolaX Power US CTO. "By partnering with Flip Energy, we're giving our customers new ways to save and earn without added complexity."Flip Energy CEO Ben Larralde added, "SolaX shares our vision of making grid services accessible and rewarding for everyone. This partnership makes it simple for homeowners to unlock the full potential of their batteries and contribute to a more resilient grid."What's NextLaunching in Puerto Rico and California with immediate program availability.Expansion to additional U.S. programs in 2025 and beyond.Rollout of enhanced monitoring tools for homeowners and installers.Media ContactSolaX: Kevin Smith | Marketing Director USA | kevin.smith@solaxglobal.com | 209-882-4395Flip Energy: Ben Larralde | CEO | ben@flip.energy