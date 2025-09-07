IONiX Launches Canada’s First National Index On Homeowner Energy Resilience and Readiness for Solar + Power Backup Energy Storage

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - September 05, 2025 - IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. ("IONiX") today unveiled the IONiX Canadian Homeowners Energy Readiness Index™ ("Index"), the first national benchmark tracking adoption of home energy storage and awareness of government and utility incentives. The Index will track Canada's progress toward energy resilience and homeowner readiness on a quarterly basis.



The inaugural survey of over 900 Canadian single family and townhouse homeowners from across Canada reveals that:- Only 27% of homeowners are aware of available rebates and interest-free loans.- 67% of Canadian homes have no power backup system installed.- Over 80% of homeowners experienced a power outage in the past year.- Only 2.4% of homeowners own a home battery today, though about one-third rely on some form of backup, mostly generators.- 43% of homeowners plan to adopt a home battery within three years, signaling a major growth wave.- Nearly 70% say reducing reliance on the public grid is important, as extreme weather, EV charging and AI data centers increase demand.- Top barriers to adoption are cost (50%) and lack of knowledge (27%).- Regional highlights: British Columbia shows the highest awareness (42%) thanks to BC Hydro rebates and wildfire risks, while the Prairies have the lowest awareness but the highest concern about outages."The results confirm what we see on the ground - Canadians want energy security but need better education on solutions and incentives. The findings show a critical awareness gap: once addressed, with rebates and zero-interest loans available, adoption is set to accelerate," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."Governments and utilities are offering unprecedented incentives, but many homeowners don't know they exist. Without accelerating adoption, Canada risks an energy shortfall as EVs, AI, and extreme weather strain the grid," said Anton Bobanov, Chief Data Analyst for the IONiX Index.The IONiX Index is built from a national survey of over 900 Canadian single family and townhouse homeowners, measuring adoption, awareness, and intent around storage and solar, with a margin of error of ±3.3%.The Index will be updated quarterly to track shifts in homeowner attitudes and adoption, providing policymakers, utilities, and industry with actionable insight.The Canadian Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market is growing rapidly, with Grand View Research projecting1 the segment to expand from US $335 million in 2023 to US $2.05 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%.About IONiX Pro Battery TechnologiesIONiX Pro Battery Technologies is a privately held energy solutions company that designs and markets highly dependable energy storage systems for homes and businesses. Under new management and ownership since 2023, IONiX is focused on innovations and technology designed to protect and enable life's continuity when it is needed the most. The company's flagship product, the SmartWall™, delivers reliable power storage to help ensure continuous electricity during outages and reduce the day-to-day cost of electricity for customers. For more information visit www.ionixpro.com.Footnotes1. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/battery-energy-storage-systems-market/canadaMedia Contact:Request the full report, regional data, or schedule a briefing at:www.ionixpro.com/contactT. 236 266 5174E. info@ionixpro.com© IONiX Pro Battery Technologies. Data and graphics may be cited with attribution.