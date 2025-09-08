U.S. BATTERY’S US24VGC2 RECEIVES A 2025 VISION AWARD

U.S. Battery’s Essential Li® US24GC2 is a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Prismatic cell design that delivers long-lasting power to equipment, commonly used in the facilities industry. The battery is maintenance-free, engineered for opportunity charges, and can reach a full charge in as little as three hours.

Corona,Ca - U.S. Battery's Essential Li® US24GC2 deep-cycle battery received a 2025 Vision Award in the main category of Power & Renewable Energy from FacilitiesNet. The annual Vision Awards recognize the best products in the facilities industry, covering eight main and four bonus categories of top product manufacturers contributing to efficient, profitable operations, and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States.



"U.S. Battery is proud to win this award as it showcases our continued commitment to the markets we serve, by providing innovative, efficient, and reliable power that is used in a variety of facility equipment," says Mike Wallace, U.S. Battery VP of Marketing.According to the Editor-in-Chief of Facility Market, Dan Weltin, the winners demonstrate the innovation happening in the facility management industry. With more than 175 submissions, a panel of judges, comprising winners of the FacilitiesNet Facility Champion Awards, members of building operating management, and prestigious facility managers, along with editorial advisory boards, selected the winners for 2025.