Norvento TECHnPower Presents nXL: A New Family of Multi-MW & Multipurpose Converters For Utility-Scale Applications

Lugo, September 9th, 2025. - Norvento TECHnPower, the technology brand of Norvento, a Galician company with more than 40 years of experience across the entire renewable energy value chain, is presenting nXL, its new range of high-power bidirectional converters designed for large-scale applications. The nXL family of equipment represents a cutting-edge technological leap forward, offering the highest power and the most compact range of converters worldwide in the renewable and industrial sectors, reaching 622 kVA/m³ and providing up to 9MVA in 20 feet, including MV cell and power transformer.



These innovative converters, designed and manufactured by Norvento TECHnPower in Spain, can operate both in grid-connected (on-grid) systems and in isolated (off-grid) environments, and switch seamlessly between different operating modes: voltage and frequency support through grid-forming and black start. Their compact design, high efficiency and adaptability make the nXL family of converters the ideal choice for large-scale projects seeking to optimise the use of renewable energy and energy storage.Multipurpose vocationThe nXL range has been designed as a multipurpose solution to facilitate the integration of different energy technologies. With the ability to be assembled on a 20-foot skid and it is compatible with solar photovoltaic plants, battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen electrolysers, port infrastructure applications (OPS) or railway catenaries, as well as systems requiring grid control via STATCOM or active filters.Its technical features include ultra-low harmonic content (THDi <1%), a DC/AC ratio of up to 200% without modification and an innovative sealed cooling system designed entirely by Norvento TECHnPower and unique in the market, resistant to any adversity. This system combines liquid cooling for the main components of the converter with internal cold air recirculation, without air exchange with the outside, ensuring stable operation even in extreme climates. Thanks to this design, an IP65 protection rating is achieved throughout the converter system, protecting key components and keeping the interior isolated from adverse environmental conditions.The nXL family also incorporates advanced control and predictive maintenance algorithms based on artificial intelligence. Furthermore, by eliminating all air filters, the new units require minimal maintenance and repair.Ideal for data centres and extreme environmentsOne of the sectors where this technology is particularly relevant is data centres, where energy continuity and stability are critical. Norvento TECHnPower's nXL converters offer a secure and adaptable energy source, with direct integration with batteries to cover demand peaks or possible outages, ensuring a continuous energy supply.Furthermore, thanks to its sealed cooling system, the nXL family of converters is suitable for desert areas, highly corrosive areas near the sea or with extreme temperatures, and even areas with conductive particles in the air, such as mines and volcanic regions.New brand, new challengesThe launch of the nXL range marks the beginning of a new era, highlighted by the launch of Norvento TECHnPower, Norvento's new technology brand, which also represents a significant technological advancement in equipment designed for large-scale applications. Norvento TECHnPower brings together the most advanced solutions for energy generation, intelligent management and storage. This brand was created with a clear vision: to accelerate decarbonisation providing an exclusive, certified, and flexible technology for a renewable energy model.Norvento TECHnPower represents a natural evolution in Norvento's trajectory, consolidating its more than 40 years in the renewable energy sector and a team with more than 20 years of experience in power electronics, while adapting to the new needs of the market. With this initiative, Norvento is not only supporting the energy transition, but also driving it forward, offering cutting-edge solutions to move towards a cleaner, more efficient and autonomous system.The nXL converter family will be manufactured at neFO, the pioneering self-sufficient, carbon-neutral factory that Norvento is building in Lugo. Once operational, this facility will produce all Norvento TECHnPower equipment and serve as a practical demonstration of Norvento's sustainability principles. It is estimated that this plant will prevent an annual emission of 187,000 tonnes of CO₂."At Norvento, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new nXL converter family, an achievement that brings together all the knowledge and expertise of Norvento, which has over 40 years of experience in the industry and 15 years as a manufacturer. With the nXL range, we have developed a family of bidirectional converters that combine the highest power density on the market with multipurpose capability. These devices can operate in both networks and isolated environments, and switch seamlessly between different operating modes, allowing them to adapt to a wide variety of applications: from photovoltaic plants and BESS systems to hydrogen electrolysers, data centres and port infrastructure. All this with a compact, resistant design suitable for extreme environments, designed and manufactured entirely in Spain," said Álvar Mayor Miguel, Innovation Director at Norvento TECHnPower.For more information about nXL, visit: https://www.norvento.com/en/power-converters-nxl/