Victory for Virginia Solar as State Corporation Commission Preserves APCo Net Metering

Virtue Solar, a leading solar installation company in Virginia, has released a new blog post titled "Victory for Virginia Solar: Net Metering Preserved!" analyzing the State Corporation Commission's landmark ruling on Appalachian Power's net metering proposal issued August 29, 2025.

The comprehensive article examines the SCC's decision to largely reject Appalachian Power's proposed changes that would have reduced compensation for solar customers by approximately 70%. The ruling preserves the current net metering structure that makes solar an attractive investment for homeowners and businesses across Appalachian Power's service territory.

Key victories highlighted in the blog include the preservation of full retail credit for solar energy used to offset consumption, maintenance of the 12-month banking period for excess generation credits, rejection of additional grid connection costs or standby charges, and retention of the current 6% cap on net-metered projects. The SCC found that Appalachian Power's existing net metering program provides net benefits to all ratepayers and that distributed generation like residential solar & commercial solar does not impose undue cost shifting to non-solar customers.

The timing of this decision is particularly significant as Virginia faces unprecedented energy challenges. With data centers consuming 25% of Virginia's electricity and projected to double consumption by 2030, distributed solar generation plays an increasingly critical role in meeting the state's energy needs.

For future solar customers, the ruling confirms that the one-to-one credit system remains intact, where one kilowatt-hour sent to the grid offsets one kilowatt-hour purchased later. The only modification affects annual excess generation beyond total consumption, which will be compensated at approximately 5.7 cents per kilowatt-hour, including the value of Renewable Energy Credits.

Virtue Solar emphasizes that this decision represents a vote of confidence in distributed solar's critical role in Virginia's clean energy transition under the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

For more information about solar options under Virginia's preserved net metering program, contact Virtue Solar for a free solar assessment.