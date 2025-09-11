Affordable Wire Management Debuts Solar Strap at RE+2025 - Innovative, All-Metal Replacement for Plastic Zip Ties

Las Vegas — September 11, 2025 — Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale PV Cable Management Systems (CMS) and wire management solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today launched its Solar Strap, a game-changing alternative to plastic zip ties. Designed with a corrosion-resistant, flexible aluminum alloy, AWM's Solar Strap guarantees long-term viability and eliminates O&M costs associated with degrading plastic for utility-scale PV power plants.



"Everyone knows that plastic zip ties have been one of the weakest links in cable management. Our Solar Strap replaces that failure point with a solution that lasts as long as the plant itself—40 years or more," said Scott Rand, CEO and Co-founder of AWM. "What makes this product truly remarkable is the material: the most flexible, innovative aluminum alloy ever used in cable management. It's strong yet adaptable, delivering durability without sacrificing ease of use. Customers really have to experience it first-hand to understand the difference. In addition to benefits for EPCs, this is an innovation with massive impact for asset owners, as well."Solar Strap benefits include:• Safe, reliable, easy-to-install solution for wire management• 40+ year lifetime• No tools required• Excellent corrosion resistance• High mechanical strength• Highly flexible installation methodThe Solar Strap is the latest addition to AWM's all-metal portfolio, reinforcing the company's leadership position in providing the most durable, sustainable and economical products on the market.About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered Cable Management Systems (CMS) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) wire management solutions to all of the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, and the Solar LOTO. AWM's Strata is a purpose-built wire management solution engineered specifically for today's market-leading BESS platforms. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, over 30 GW of AWM solutions have been installed across projects worldwide, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. All AWM products listed in the company's catalog can be customized to meet the specific requirements of utility-scale projects. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.