LONGi Hi-MO X10 Powers Adailou's First Off-Grid Solar Project in Djibouti

LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, together with its authorized partner Proxy Group, is proud to announce its role in the Adailou village solar power station in Djibouti's Tadjourah region. This project marks the first off-grid installation in Djibouti featuring LONGi's latest Hi-MO X10 modules, built on advanced back-contact (BC) technology to deliver unmatched reliability and efficiency in off-grid applications.



Adailou, an isolated rural community that has long been challenged by darkness and energy poverty, now benefits from a new 165 kW solar power plant integrated with 500 kWh of energy storage. At the heart of this new facility lies LONGi's Hi-MO X10，right choice for distributed and off-grid applications, delivering assurance across advanced technology, value-added, reliability, aesthetic, and safety.Engineered on LONGi's latest HPBC 2.0cell, Hi-MO X10 is designed for full life cycle high performance and reliability—key requirements for off-grid regions where maintenance access is limited and uptime is critical.Crucially for rural microgrids like Adailou, Hi-MO X10 is uniquely suited to the context. Its high power density (up to 670W per standard-size), low degradation profile, superior temperature coefficient (-0.26%/°C), and enhanced anti-shading feature (over 70% power loss reduction) ensure maximal energy yield, minimal maintenance, and prolonged uptime—meeting the exact needs of remote microgrid operators.Complemented by a first-year degradation of just 1%, followed by 0.35% linear degradation annually, Hi-MO X10 sustains high output across decades—a perfect match for off-grid reliability and long-term sustainability.These advantages translate into:Reliable electricity for homes, schools, health centers, and local businessesLower maintenance needs in remote locations with scarce technical resourcesLong-term sustainability to support community livelihoods and developmentAs part of the overall system, Huawei's BESS, deployed by Proxy Group, was also integrated to support energy storage and distribution—demonstrating how LONGi Hi-MO X10 modules, combined with complementary system technologies, offer the most reliable and high-performance solution for off-grid electrification in challenging environments.During the inauguration ceremony, Djibouti's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yonis Ali Guedi, and Naguib Abdallah Mohamed Kamil, the Secretary-General at the Prime Minister's office of Djibouti, lauded the project as a major milestone in advancing equitable rural electrification. Residents celebrated reliable power supply just in time for Independence Day festivities—bringing light to homes, supporting livelihoods, and enhancing quality of life.This initiative also reflects LONGi's broader mission across the continent. Through its "Light Up Africa" program, LONGi is committed to expanding access to clean, reliable solar energy—empowering communities, uplifting lives, and driving sustainable development across Africa. With Adailou as a flagship success, LONGi once again demonstrates how innovation in solar technology can make tangible differences—illuminating communities, powering progress, and fostering a brighter future for all.About LONGiFounded in 2000, LONGi (Stock code: 601012. SH) is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.Under its mission of "Making the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, building integrated photovoltaic and hydrogen equipment. As an international company, LONGi's business covers more than 160 countries and regions. Actively practicing its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy and promoting energy equity, enabling more people around the world to access affordable clean energy.More details here: www.linkedin.com/company/longi-solar-africa