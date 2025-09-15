Affordable Wire Management Unveils Innovative, First-of-Its-Kind Strata Stack - BESS Cable Management for Fluence Smartstack at RE+2025

Las Vegas — September 15, 2025 —Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale PV Cable Management Systems (CMS) and wire management solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today announced Strata Stack - the industry's first BESS offering for Fluence (Nasdaq: FLNC). The Strata Stack, specifically designed for Fluence's Smartstack, is a first-of-its-kind, turnkey cable management solution.



More Headlines Articles

The Fluence product line integrates state-of-the-art battery modules, management systems, and monitoring equipment into a unified architecture, enhancing operations and system safety. Built for demanding market applications, the Fluence offering is known for industry-leading reliability, scalability, and safety.AWM's Strata Stack seamlessly integrates with Fluence Smartstack and includes AWM's newest ampacity optimized Strata Cleats. It securely organizes the cables to prevent overheating, ensures proper airflow, and maintains consistent spacing.Strata Stack benefits include:• Reduces circuit count with ampacity efficient cleat design• Scalable and flexible for all site designs including 2-hour and 4-hour configurations• Simplifies installation, inspection, and maintenance"AWM is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve energy yield, enhance safety and ensure reliability for today's leading BESS applications," commented Scott Rand, CEO and Co-Founder of AWM. "With our new Strata Stack for Fluence, developers and EPCs can reduce installation complexity and lower costs. Power plant owners will benefit from minimized maintenance and optimized asset performance."At the center of AWM's Strata Stack for Fluence is a single-bolt, fault-rated cleat within an innovative clamp system, designed to last the lifetime of any stand-alone storage or hybrid renewables power plant.AWM's Strata Stack offers several advantages over the traditional cable tray approach. Field-adjustable, flexible and adaptable, the offering is compatible with a range of foundation types. Far more robust compared to others on the market, Strata Stack reduces steel costs and installation time compared to alternatives, with up to 4.5 feet of spacing in between each cable cleat. This safe, cost-effective, reliable solution reduces the amount of trenching on the project or, in some cases, completely eliminates it. As with all AWM solutions, Strata Stack is backed by AWM's professional support team, known for their unparalleled engineering and field expertise.A Commitment to Industry StandardsThe International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) sets the standards for securing cables in electrical installations, ensuring cable cleats provide proper retention, support, and resistance to electro-mechanical forces. Engineered to meet these safety and reliability standards, AWM's cleats are rated to IEC 61914, the industry's most rigorous specifications for cable cleats used in electrical installations. Subpar or under-specified BESS cable management components pose serious fault risks.Dan Smith, CTO and Co-founder of AWM, explained: "Many competitors are cutting corners by ignoring IEC 61914 standards, offering cable management solutions that put power plant longevity and O+M workers' safety at risk. Fault conditions can occur at any time, and consequences can be severe. At AWM, we take a different approach—our bonded, all-metal offerings are designed for long-term reliability, ensuring safe and predictable operations. Simply put, we refuse to compromise on safety and performance."About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered Cable Management Systems (CMS) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) wire management solutions to all of the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, and the Solar LOTO. AWM's Strata is a purpose-built wire management solution engineered specifically for today's market-leading BESS platforms. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, over 30 GW of AWM solutions have been installed across projects worldwide, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. All AWM products listed in the company's catalog can be customized to meet the specific requirements of utility-scale projects. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.