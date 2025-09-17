Freudenberg’s Large-Ring Test Bench Sets New Standards in Sealing Technology

Weinheim, September 17, 2025 - With its newly designed large-ring test bench for shaft seals, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is strengthening its position as an innovation leader in the development and validation of high-performance seals for wind turbines, tunnel-boring machines, and other heavy industry applications.



More Headlines Articles

Seals in these sectors face extreme demands such as harsh environmental conditions, high mechanical loads and long service life. In particular, the wind energy industry is evolving rapidly, with ever-larger turbines and increasingly complex challenges."To maintain our leadership in main bearing seals for wind turbines, we need testing processes that can reliably replicate real operating conditions and accelerate validation," explains Jens Kuhnert, Business Development Manager at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies in Hamburg. "Our new large-ring test bench delivers exactly that."Technical Highlights and CapabilitiesThe new test bench weighs approximately 56 tons, measures 9 x 7 x 4 meters, and accommodates seals with diameters ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 millimeters. For the first time, up to four large seals can be mounted simultaneously and supplied via two separate oil circuits. A specially developed module makes it possible to set a dynamic eccentricity of up to ±10 millimeters, simulating what happens when the axle is not exactly centered due to high loads. This is important when testing main bearing seals in wind turbines under realistic conditions.The integrated climate chamber of the bench covers a temperature range from -30 to +120 °C. Pressure testing is possible up to 15 bar. Resistance tests against moisture, dust, and dirt particles are also part of the protocol. All parameters can be individually adjusted, either manually or automatically.Comprehensive Testing Strategy as a Key DriverCommissioning the large-ring test bench is a key element of a comprehensive testing strategy at the Hamburg site, which is complemented by external testing capacities and on-site testing at customer facilities.Digitalization also plays a crucial role, as it makes testing processes more efficient and transparent while channeling the data generated by each measurement. In the future, results will feed into simulation models and digital twins to analyze disturbances or aging effects. This will enable faster iteration and validation of seal designs, accelerating the agile development of high-quality seals and providing customers with a decisive advantage: maximum functional reliability when launching their high-performance systems.Customer Relations Through Co-DevelopmentFreudenberg Sealing Technologies aims to work closely with customers from the early stages of technology and system development. This ensures that materials and sealing concepts are precisely tailored to specific requirements."With the new large-ring test bench, we are intensifying collaboration with our customers," Kuhnert says. "We're moving even closer together - for faster development cycles and sustainable solutions."###About Freudenberg Sealing TechnologiesFreudenberg Sealing Technologies is a long-standing technology expert and global market leader for sophisticated and innovative applications in sealing technology and electromobility. With its unique materials and technology expertise, the company is a proven supplier of sophisticated products and applications as well as a development and service partner for customers in the automotive industry and general industry. In the 2024 financial year, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies generated sales of around €2.5 billion and employed around 13,000 people. Further information at www.fst.com.The company is part of the global Freudenberg Group, which generated sales of almost 12 billion euros in the 2024 financial year with its Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Nonwovens and Filtration, Household Products and Specialties divisions and employed around 52,000 people in some 60 countries. Further information at www.freudenberg.com