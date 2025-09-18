Schneider Electric and Energy Solutions Providers Launch U.S. Initiative to Accelerate Resilient Infrastructure

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, today announced the Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative—a nationwide effort to rapidly deploy resilient, community-based energy systems across the U.S. The initiative brings together more than 20 partners to support public and private sector organizations with innovative solutions and financing.



The Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure Initiative is designed to help rapidly scope, finance and deploy resilient energy infrastructure, such as microgrids, while federal incentives remain available. The initiative comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. energy infrastructure. With federal incentives currently available for clean energy projects, communities have a unique opportunity to accelerate deployment of resilient energy infrastructure. Acting now allows organizations to take advantage of existing funding mechanisms before key deadlines shift—making timely planning essential.Participants joining forces to support the initiative at launch include:Global technology leader Microsoft, bringing cloud, AI and data capabilitiesInfrastructure providers AlphaStruxure, AZZO, Celsius Energy, CDM Smith EVerged, Mainspring Energy, Pisgah Energy, Sprocket Power, Sunrock Distributed Generation, Sustainability Partners, Unison Energy, Verdant Microgrid and Viridi.Consulting firms Arcadis, Baringa and Viridi Edge; electrical distributor Graybar; global insurer Zurich; and the nonprofit Resilient Cities Network.Strategic integrator Schneider Electric, connecting customers with project developers and providing advanced energy technologies."Communities are under increasing pressure to maintain reliable, affordable power in the face of aging infrastructure, extreme weather, rising demand and evolving cyber threats," said Jana Gerber, North American President of Microgrids for Schneider Electric. "With power outages costing the U.S. economy an estimated $150 billion each year, the need for resilient energy infrastructure has never been more urgent. This initiative brings together industry leaders to accelerate the deployment of local, future-ready energy solutions, helping communities reduce risk, control costs and ensure continuity of critical services.""The initiative is a powerful example of how industry collaboration and digital innovation can accelerate the deployment of resilient energy infrastructure at scale," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft. "By combining Schneider Electric's expertise with Microsoft's trusted cloud and AI technologies, we are helping communities strengthen critical infrastructure, unlock new business value and advance a more sustainable, secure and resilient energy future."By 2028, the U.S. power grid is expected to reach a critical inflection point, where peak electricity supply may no longer meet peak demand, threatening grid reliability. The initiative aims to ease grid stress and curb rising energy costs by scaling distributed energy resources (DERs). These include solar panels, battery energy storage, geothermal heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. By deploying these technologies, the initiative helps communities reduce reliance on the centralized grid, mitigate the impact of rising utility rates, strengthen energy resilience and support long-term sustainability goals.Financing and Delivery at ScaleProject developers AlphaStruxure, AZZO, EVerged, Unison Energy, Verdant Microgrid and Sunrock have identified $7.5 billion in capital to finance energy resilience projects for sites such as municipal facilities, airports, campuses, hospitals, schools, seaports and water-treatment plants.Projects can be delivered as turnkey solutions through long-term service agreements such as Energy as a Service (EaaS) contracts. These convert upfront capital costs into predictable, recurring payments, making advanced energy systems more accessible. For organizations seeking to fund upgrades through operational savings, Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs) offer a proven model, allowing improvements to be paid for over time using guaranteed energy savings. This approach eliminates the need for upfront investment and enables communities to reinvest savings into essential services and local priorities.Microgrids for Reliability and Cost CertaintyResilience solutions can include Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Flex system and Energy Control Center, along with solar, battery storage, fuel cells or flexible-fuel generators. Digital controls and advanced analytics connect these assets to optimize cost, resilience and sustainability.Microgrids are localized energy systems that can operate independently from the centralized grid, providing reliable power during outages or grid stress. Schneider Electric's network of EcoXpert™ partners will support the national rollout. In addition to resilience, microgrids offer cost certainty and faster time to power by overcoming grid constraints.Examples of resilient energy systems already being deployed include:Montgomery County, Maryland: AlphaStruxure microgrids at two bus depots - Brookville and the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance and Transit Operations Center (EMTOC) - support the county's 100% carbon emissions reduction goal. Brookville powers up to 70 electric buses with a 6.5-megawatt microgrid; EMTOC, currently at 6.84 megawatts, will eventually support 200 zero-emission buses.Piscataway, New Jersey: Through its "Piscataway Goes Green" initiative, the township is deploying a 2.9-megawatt solar and microgrid system across eight municipal buildings, including Town Hall and Public Safety buildings. The project includes 28 EV charging stations - the largest municipal deployment in New Jersey - and battery energy storage to provide up to five days of backup power. It's expected to reduce the township's carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2026 and deliver $19 million in savings over 20 years.Middle Tennessee Electric: A microgrid in Murfreesboro integrates solar, battery storage and smart energy management to serve 750,000 residents across four counties - ensuring continuity and advancing clean energy goals.Longview Independent School District, Texas: A 4.2-megawatt solar project across 10 school buildings is projected to save the district $450,000 annually in utility costs. The project also will eliminate approximately 9 million pounds of carbon emissions, supporting both fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship.To learn more about the initiative, visit here.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 160,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders.www.se.com