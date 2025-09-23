ACP Statement on Preliminary Injunction Order Issued for Revolution Wind

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 23, 2025 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from ACP CEO Jason Grumet after a preliminary injunction was granted for Revolution Wind, allowing the project to resume construction:


"This ruling puts 1,000+ American workers back to work, finishing what they started and unlocking the energy potential of the region. This is how smart energy investment creates lasting value—good jobs today, affordable and reliable electricity for New England families at a time when it's needed most."
About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's energy and national security goals and building our economy with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

