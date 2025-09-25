Peak Energy Deploys Lowest Cost Energy Storage Solution in Response to Energy Affordability Crisis

Peak Energy, a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology for the grid, announced today the successful deployment and operation of its groundbreaking passively-cooled energy storage system. The proprietary system is designed to cut lifetime project costs, paving the way for more affordable energy delivery at a time when electric bills are rising nationwide. Peak Energy's solution enables utilities and independent power producers (IPPs) to deliver the fastest-to-market energy capacity solution with the lowest cost of ownership.



With U.S. household energy costs forecasted to rise as much as 18% in coming years driven in large part by new demand and transmission costs, utilities are searching for cost-effective solutions. Peak's proprietary design eliminates active cooling, reduces moving parts, and extends battery life, cutting lifetime costs by more than $100 million for a typical project deployment."Storage is critical to solving America's dual energy crises of affordability and availability," said Landon Mossburg, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Peak Energy. "With the lowest operating cost of any storage system in the market today, Peak Energy is proud to have developed a ready-to-deploy answer to energy affordability."First unveiled in July, Peak Energy's sodium-ion (NFPP) based storage system is now operating at SolarTAC in Watkins, CO. Peak's grid-ready system is operated in partnership with nine utilities and IPPs, representing the largest energy storage project developed in the United States. The deployment will collect and distribute operational and modeling data from the real-world operation of Peak Energy's unit across the project's participants. Commercial-scale projects are expected to begin in 2027.To learn more about Peak's revolutionary battery storage solutions, visit www.peakenergy.com.About Peak EnergyFounded in 2023, Peak Energy is a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology to secure America's energy economy. Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Enovix and Apple, the company is on a mission to drastically lower the cost of energy storage and establish the U.S. as a global leader in the battery market. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.