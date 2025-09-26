Solis Secures cTUVus Certification for Sixth-Generation Three-Phase Hybrid Inverters at RE+ 2025

The certified model, S6-EH3P(30-60)K04-NV-YD-H-US, has been independently verified to meet US and Canadian safety and quality standards. This achievement not only strengthens Solis’s ability to expand in the commercial energy storage space but also provides a solid foundation for the company’s future product development and quality assurance.

Las Vegas, USA - September 26, 2025 - At the RE+ International Renewable Energy Exhibition, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies, a global leader in solar and energy storage inverters, proudly announced that its sixth-generation three-phase hybrid inverter series (30-60kW) has officially passed rigorous testing and evaluation by TÜV Rheinland, earning the prestigious cTUVus Mark certification.



More Headlines Articles

The certification ceremony was attended by James Qiao, General Manager of Solis US & Canada Igor Mogilevski, Product Solutions and Engineering Director of Solis US & Canada; Mr. Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President of Product Services at TÜV Rheinland Americas; and Mr. Li Weichun, Vice President of Global Power Electronics Product Services and Vice President of Solar & Commercial Product Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China.The certified model, S6-EH3P(30-60)K04-NV-YD-H-US, has been independently verified to meet US and Canadian safety and quality standards. This achievement not only strengthens Solis's ability to expand in the commercial energy storage space but also provides a solid foundation for the company's future product development and quality assurance.With multiple battery partners and wide voltages, high string current capability, and optimum flexibility and scalability, the new series delivers exceptional adaptability for diverse commercial applications, ensuring reliable and robust performance in the complex US & Canadian solar+storage market.By securing the cTUVus Mark, Solis once again demonstrates its commitment to delivering safe, high quality, and dependable solutions. This milestone highlights Solis's ongoing dedication to advancing renewable energy adoption and reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner for customers across the globe.About SolisEstablished in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the world's most experienced and largest manufacturers of energy storage and PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio delivers advanced, reliable solutions for both on-grid and off-grid applications, with a strong focus on hybrid and storage technologies that maximize renewable energy use. Backed by world-class R&D, rigorous international certifications, and a global supply chain, Solis tailors its products to meet the needs of each regional market, supported by local expert teams. For more information, visit: www.solisinverters.com/us