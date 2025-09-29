Comau's Hyperflex featured in IFR's “World Robotics 2025” report as a case study for the automation of EDP's solar park

Comau's Hyperflex solution, installed at EDP's Valladolid solar park,is a featured case study in the 2025 "World Robotics" publication by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). This publication, known for its comprehensive statistics on industrial robot sales and distribution, highlights new business areas and customer segments for robotic solutions through real-world installations.



The case study details the application of Comau's Hyperflex mobile robotic factory and MATE-XT wearable exoskeletons in automating the construction of a 3MW section within EDP's 122MW solar park in Peñaflor, Valladolid, Spain. The project sought to revolutionize solar farm construction by enhancing installation speed, improving worker safety, and increasing overall operational efficiency.Hyperflex functions as a temporary mobile factory that automates the manufacturing, transportation, and installation of solar components, thereby streamlining workflow and on-site logistics. It integrates Comau robotics, AI, and patented lifting equipment, enabling human operators to work safely alongside robots. MATE-XT exoskeletons offer ergonomic support to workers performing overhead and repetitive tasks, which reduces fatigue and improves precision."Hyperflex's successful deployment at EDP's Valladolid solar park signifies a leap forward in clean energy. This comprehensive solution sets a new standard for automated solar farm construction, achieving the feat with no incidents, zero defects, and improved efficiency. This milestone will refine the system, optimize processes, and enable broader deployment across Europe and worldwide". - stated Francesco Beccarisi - Innovation & Process Technologies manager in Comau.Download the Comau case study from the IFR World Industrial Robots 2025 report.ABOUT COMAUComau is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced automation solutions across diverse industries. Together with Automha, a fully owned company specializing in global intralogistics and warehousing automation, Comau is enabling companies of all sizes in almost any industry to unlock the full potential of automation, robotics, and digital technologies - and to increase their efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness in rapidly growing markets.Comau's portfolio includes products and systems for vehicle manufacturing, with a strong presence in e-Mobility, as well as cutting-edge robotics and digital solutions for a variety of industrial sectors, such as shipyards, food&beverage, logistics, pharma, and renewable energies. Comau also offers project management and consultancy services and has an internationally recognized training Academy. Automha develops intelligent, high-performance automated storage and retrieval handling systems that optimize efficiency and reliability across diverse industries. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 7 innovation centers and 11 manufacturing plants that span 11 countries and employ 3,800 people. Automha, headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, has 4 subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities in both Italy and China, which employ a total of 280 people.www.comau.com | www.automha.com