A bold vision to solve one of humanity's most pressing challenges—the need for clean, sustainable energy—takes center stage in the new documentary "Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space." Produced by philanthropist and Caltech Trustee Brigitte Bren, wife of Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren, and written, directed, and produced by Steven Reich, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of three Caltech professors as they work to make space-based solar power a reality.



Brigitte Bren's leadership and commitment to advancing transformational ideas played a pivotal role in bringing "Bright Harvest" to the screen. "From the very beginning, our commitment has been rooted in the belief that real change comes from daring to imagine what's possible," said Mrs. Bren. "'Bright Harvest' is an invitation to everyone to join in shaping a future powered by the sun - anytime, anywhere."At the heart of the film is the story of Caltech professors Harry Atwater, Ali Hajimiri, and Sergio Pellegrino, whose decade-long collaboration culminated in the 2023 launch of the Space Solar Power Demonstrator. Their achievement marked a historic breakthrough: the first successful demonstration of wireless power transmission from space to Earth.The project was fueled by the vision and philanthropy of Donald Bren, who first became fascinated with the concept of space-based solar energy as a young reader of Popular Science. In 2011, he approached Caltech with the idea of funding ambitious research that might transform his childhood dream into a global solution.Filmmaker Steven Reich reflected on capturing the professors' journey:"When I first met the three professors behind this project, I marveled at their unique collaboration and pioneering spirit on their quest to change the world," said Mr. Reich. "We hope this film inspires audiences to blaze their own trails, along with the reminder that anything is possible - even something as audacious as powering earth from space. If our film moves even one mind, or sparks one person to action, then we've fulfilled its purpose."Caltech President Thomas F. Rosenbaum praised the significance of the achievement and the importance of sharing it through the film:"Beaming solar power from space is an innovative approach to 24/7 renewable energy that can be delivered on demand anywhere on Earth. 'Bright Harvest' captures a milestone critical for the world of tomorrow—proof that space solar power is a realistic possibility. The successful in-orbit demonstrations and wireless power transmission point to a future where Earth can be continuously powered by the sun. This film is an invitation to all sectors of society — scientists, policy makers, citizens — to embrace this future together."Caltech is hosting a free screening of the documentary, to be followed by a discussion with Professors Atwater, Hajimiri, and Pellegrino. Seating is limited, please reserve your tickets here.Monday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.Beckman Auditorium, Caltech332 S Michigan Ave, PasadenaAudiences are invited to learn more about the documentary and upcoming screenings by visiting poweringearthfromspace.com.