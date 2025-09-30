OSSO secures major geothermal contract in Europe

OSSO is providing its high-capacity mud cooling technology to support a six well, three rig drilling campaign, with operations underway. Its technology is designed to tackle the extreme downhole temperatures common in geothermal operations by actively cooling drilling fluid as it returns to the surface. This temperature control is beneficial for enhancing drilling performance, extending the lifespan of downhole tools, and significantly reducing overall operational costs. By lowering the temperature of the fluid at surface level, it also reduces heat exposure for rig crews, supporting safer working conditions.



To support its continued growth and activity across the region, OSSO has established a dedicated European entity. Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the entity is already providing local servicing and technical support. The Netherlands was strategically selected as the base for OSSO in Europe due to its central location and strong infrastructure, allowing for efficient access to key markets and faster mobilisation across the continent.James Scullion, CEO of OSSO, said: "We're delighted to be supporting on another important European geothermal project. This latest contract builds on the strong momentum we're seeing across Europe and the wider business. Securing several geothermal contracts to date shows the value we're delivering, and setting up a European entity is the next step in scaling our capability, enabling us to support customers in the continent with an enhanced, localised service not only for Geothermal but for fluid management and separation solutions. Pivoting our expertise into sectors like geothermal and fluid management has been central to our growth strategy, and we're focused on driving that forward."Geothermal is increasingly recognised as a key low-carbon energy source for Europe. In 2024, the EU Energy Council endorsed plans to accelerate its deployment, positioning it as a central pillar of the energy transition. According to the International Energy Agency, geothermal could meet 15% of global electricity demand growth by 2050, with investment in the sector projected to reach up to USD 140 billion per year.Alasdair Carstairs, Business Unit Manager at OSSO, added: "Our mud cooling technology is proven in high-temperature geothermal wells, and that track record was key to securing this contract. Our consultative approach and ability to deliver local servicing have positioned us strongly for this project, and with the new entity in place, we're primed to continue supporting the sector as it grows. We're also expanding our geothermal offering to include fluid and wastewater management - critical capabilities for tackling the broader operational challenges the industry will face as it scales."