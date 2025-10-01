Flir and Extech Expand Test & Measurement Portfolio with New Tools for Plumbing, HVAC, Air Quality, and Water Testing

From underground plumbing inspections to refrigerant leak detection and air and water quality analysis, these new solutions extend Flir and Extech's commitment to delivering rugged, accurate, and user-friendly tools for professionals across industries.



Smarter Underground Inspections: VS80 plumbing probes and locatorThe Flir VS80 High-Performance Videoscope now offers new accessories and kits to simplify underground plumbing inspections."By adding smarter plumbing accessories to the VS80, we're giving inspectors the ability to trace pipes and diagnose problems faster, safer, and with greater precision," said Heliel Morales Director Business Development Flir:The VS80 kits now include:• 30 m Plumbing Spool Kit with upgraded 1280 × 720 HD resolution, self-leveling probe, and integrated 512 Hz Sonde Transmitter for easier tracing.• 512 Hz Pipe Locator with dual 3D antennas and arrow guidance to quickly detect underground pipes or blockages up to 5 feet deep• Rugged IP54/IP67 ratings, 8 hours of runtime, and Flir Meterlink app connectivity ensure reliable performance and easy file sharing.Fast, Accurate Water Testing: Extech EC700™ 6-in-1 Water Quality MeterThe new Extech EC700 Water Quality Meter Kit is an all-in-one solution for aquaculture, laboratories, and water treatment plants. Using interchangeable probes, it measures pH, conductivity, TDS, salinity, and dissolved oxygen with compensation for temperature, pressure, and salinity.Key benefits include:• Large LCD display to view multiple readings at once.• Optical DO probe requiring less maintenance and no oxygen consumption.• Rugged IP67 waterproof design for reliable use in tough environments.• Stores and recalls up to 99 readings to track trends and changes.Refrigerant Leak Detection Made Simple: Extech RD350™The new Extech RD350 Refrigerant Leak Detector is built for HVAC professionals who demand precision. Featuring a highly sensitive heated semiconductor sensor, it detects refrigerants including R410A, R32, R134a, and more with a sensitivity of just 3 g/year.Key features:• Detects all commonly used refrigerant gases.• Three sensitivity levels with reset function.• Audible and visual alarms plus a 15.5-inch flexible probe for pinpoint detection.• Includes reference leak and carrying case.Monitor Indoor Air Quality with Ease: Extech CO270™ CO2 MeterThe battery-powered Extech CO270 Air Quality Meter delivers accurate CO2, humidity, dew point, and temperature measurements for schools, offices, healthcare facilities, and industrial environments.Highlights include:• Up to 1 year of battery life on just three AAA batteries.• Large display with graphical air quality indicators.• Anti-theft and anti-modification features for commercial installations.• Programmable buzzer alarms when CO2 thresholds are exceeded.AvailabilityThe FLIR VS80 plumbing probes and locator and kits, Extech EC700 Water Quality Meter, Extech RD350 Refrigerant Leak Detector, and Extech CO270 Air Quality Meter are available now through authorized distributors worldwideFor more information, please visit:• Flir VS80: www.flir.com/VS80• Extech Instruments: www.extech.com