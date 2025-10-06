CALL FOR ABSTRACTS NOW OPEN: CONTRIBUTIONS WANTED FOR THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2026 CONFERENCES

Munich/Pforzheim, October 6, 2025 - The Call for Abstracts for the conferences taking place as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, opens today. Researchers, companies, and associations are invited to submit their findings, project examples, and latest market insights. The goal is to actively shape the ongoing dialogue on renewable energies, sector coupling, system integration, and the transformation toward a sustainable energy future. The submission deadline for abstracts is December 5, 2025.



In addition to its four exhibitions, The smarter E Europe 2026 will feature four parallel conferences - the Intersolar Europe Conference, ees Europe Conference, Power2Drive Europe Conference, and EM-Power Europe Conference - complemented by the Green Hydrogen Forum. Together, they cover the entire value chain of the future energy world, from photovoltaics and energy storage technologies to charging infrastructure, smart grids, and hydrogen solutions.The conferences offer professionals the opportunity to exchange ideas with leading experts, discuss scientific findings, and set strategic impulses for the industry. The format is designed for those who understand the dynamics of international energy markets and wish to actively shape the transformation of the energy sector.Event details 2026The conferences will take place on June 22-23, 2026, at the International Congress Center Messe München (ICM) and is expected to attract around 2,600 participants. A single ticket grants access to all four conferences. In 2026, several adjustments will be introduced: the conference days will move to Monday and Tuesday, with Monday's program starting later in the day. The first session will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a new opening event that combines the official conference launch with the presentation of The smarter E AWARD in five categories, running from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Directly afterward, participants are invited to continue networking at the Midsummer BBQ. These updates create a compact and well-structured start to the conference and exhibition week, fostering both professional exchange and informal networking in a dynamic and relaxed atmosphere.Why participateThe concise two-day format allows participants to gain insights into the entire energy value chain with just one ticket - from photovoltaics and energy storage to charging infrastructure, smart grids, and hydrogen. The smarter E Europe Conferences provide the ideal platform to connect with leading experts, analyze international markets, and develop strategic impulses for the global energy transition.Abstracts can be submitted until December 5, 2025, at:https://conference.intersolar.de/cgi-bin/x-mkp/cfp/submission/intro.pl?195As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from June 23-25, 2026.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply.The smarter E Europe brings together relevant players from around the world, showcasing the latest market developments, trends and technologies. The four exhibitions will take place from June 23-25, 2026 at Messe München:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems#• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de