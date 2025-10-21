Chung-Ang University Researchers Develop Interlayer Material for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Carbon-supported single-atom catalysts with metal-N moieties are highly promising for lithium-sulfur batteries. They can enhance redox kinetics and suppress the dissolution of lithium polysulfides. However, carbon substrate structure optimization and catalyst coordination environment modulation must be done simultaneously to maximize the potential of these catalysts.



Taking on this challenge, a team of researchers led by two Associate Professors from Chung-Ang University—Seung-Keun Park from the Department of Advanced Materials Engineering and Inho Nam from the Department of Chemical Engineering—has demonstrated dual-level engineering of metal-organic framework (MOF)-derived hierarchical porous carbon nanofibers with low-coordinated cobalt single-atom catalysts for high-performance lithium-sulfur batteries. Their novel findings were made available online and published in Advanced Fiber Materials on 24 September 2025.Dr. Park reveals the motivation behind their research. "Our motivation lies in addressing the fundamental materials challenges that have limited the development of next-generation energy storage systems. Lithium-ion batteries have been widely adopted but are approaching their intrinsic energy density limits. Lithium sulfur batteries offer much higher theoretical capacity and energy density, yet they are severely restricted by the polysulfide shuttle effect, slow redox kinetics, and rapid capacity fading. Our group has long been committed to overcoming these bottlenecks by combining structural engineering of carbon frameworks with atomic-level catalyst design."In this study, the researchers focused on embedding single cobalt atoms in a low-coordinated N3 environment within a porous carbon nanofiber network. This approach enhances the adsorption of lithium polysulfides and accelerates their redox reactions, thereby mitigating the shuttle effect and improving overall kinetics. Therefore, the present work supports the belief that rational materials design at both the macro and atomic levels can solve long-standing challenges.From a materials perspective, the proposed dual-level engineering strategy integrates a hierarchical porous carbon nanofiber structure with atomically dispersed cobalt single-atom sites in a low-coordinated N3 configuration. The carbon nanofiber provides mechanical stability, abundant pore channels, and excellent electrolyte wettability, while the cobalt sites catalyze the adsorption and conversion of polysulfides. This synergistic design allows the battery to achieve high-capacity retention and superior rate performance over hundreds of cycles.In the long term, the results of this study could contribute to the realization of high-performance lithium sulfur batteries for diverse real-life applications. These include electric vehicles with extended driving ranges, large-scale renewable energy storage systems that can balance intermittent solar and wind power, and lightweight, flexible power sources for portable and wearable electronics."Our material is free standing, binder free, and flexible. It can be directly applied as an interlayer in pouch cells and has been demonstrated to maintain mechanical integrity even under bending, while powering small devices," points out Dr. Nam, highlighting the immense practical implications of their work.For society, such advances mean safer and more efficient batteries that accelerate the transition to clean energy. This can reduce dependence on critical raw materials, lower costs, decrease carbon emissions, and ultimately make sustainable technologies more reliable and accessible in everyday life.ReferenceTitle of original paper: Dual-Level Engineering of MOF-Derived Hierarchical Porous Carbon Nanofibers with Low-Coordinated Cobalt Single-Atom Catalysts for High-Performance Lithium-Sulfur BatteriesJournal: Advanced Fiber MaterialsDOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s42765-025-00614-wAbout Chung-Ang UniversityWebsite: https://neweng.cau.ac.kr/index.do