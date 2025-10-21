Natural Power advises on Neoen’s pan-European warehouse facility portfolio financing

The portfolio spans seven European countries - France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Sweden - and includes battery storage facilities, solar PV, and wind projects with a total capacity of almost 400MW.



Natural Power acted as lenders' technical advisor (LTA) to support the financing process, delivering comprehensive technical due diligence (TDD). This included the energy yield assessment, design and technology review, EPC and O&M contract analysis, Equator Principles compliance, and review of inputs to the financial model across the portfolio.Pierre Warlop, Natural Power's Managing Director France, said: "This milestone transaction reflects our long-standing relationship with Neoen and reinforces our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition. Project Panenka is an impressive portfolio that demonstrates the depth of Neoen's development capabilities and its leadership in integrating diverse technologies across Europe. We're proud to have provided independent technical insight to help facilitate the critical financing stage."Guillaume Girard, Project Finance Associate at Neoen, added: "Natural Power's expert team brought deep market understanding and technical rigour to support the successful financing of Project Panenka. The team's responsiveness, attention to detail, and ability to navigate multi-country complexities were instrumental in securing confidence from our lenders, which is vital in making this ambitious portfolio a reality."With more than 169GW of global advisory experience in the past year alone, including 21 GW in battery storage, 44 GW in solar, and 74 GW in wind, Natural Power remains a trusted advisor to developers, investors, and lenders worldwide. The firm has supported Neoen on more than 43 mandates, providing energy yield analysis, due diligence, and owner's engineering services across a range of technologies and geographies.