Canton Fair 2025 - Kseng Solar Debuts at 138th Canton Fair Phase 1 with Full Scenario Solar Racking Solutions

From October 15 to 19, Kseng Solar made its debut at the first phase of the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the world's largest comprehensive trade event, presenting its full range of solar racking solutions to global audiences.

From October 15 to 19, Kseng Solar made its debut at the first phase of the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the world's largest comprehensive trade event, presenting its full range of solar racking solutions to global audiences. Over the five-day expo, Kseng Solar's booth attracted strong interest from visitors not only from neighboring Asian countries but also from the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Europe, generating active business dialogues and earning widespread acclaim from international markets.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Tile Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Ground Screws- Ballast Mounting Solutions- Easy Solar Bracket/KitAs a key platform showcasing "Made in China" to the world, the Canton Fair provided Kseng Solar an ideal stage to demonstrate its expertise in the solar mounting sector. Throughout the expo, visitors actively engaged with on-site solar racks demonstrations, explored customized solutions, and praised Kseng's solar mounts for their high quality, cost-effectiveness, and local adaptability.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to improve the competitiveness of its solar racking solutions, strengthen its global market presence, and contribute to the global expansion of Chinese brands in the new energy sector.