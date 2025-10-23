RE+ Events and Montgomery Africa announce partnership for RE+ South Africa

Johannesburg (23 October 2025) - RE+ Events and Montgomery Africa announce the launch of RE+ South Africa, a new clean energy event taking place 2-4 June, 2026, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.



More Headlines Articles

Combining RE+ Events' global clean energy reach with Montgomery Africa's industrial exhibitions expertise, RE+ South Africa will deliver a premium platform for the commercial and industrial energy markets. The event will feature a full conference education programme delivering market insights and industry-shaping discussions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition floor showcasing technologies in solar, energy storage, microgrids, and other renewable energy assets.Co-located with Securex South Africa, the event provides opportunity for collaboration across sectors, connecting RE+ South Africa attendees with key stakeholders in safety and health, security, facilities management, and other areas critical to South Africa's growth."Our partnership with Montgomery Africa ensures RE+ South Africa will be deeply rooted in the local market and relevant to on-the-ground stakeholders." said Stephen Miner, President & CEO of RE+ Events. "With the incredible growth we are seeing in the market, the event will provide a critical connection point between clean energy clients, installers, financiers, and developers to accelerate the country's ability to meet growing energy demand.""We are excited about the opportunity to work with RE+ Events, based on their extensive global knowledge and industry networks. We are confident that their strong understanding of the sector combined with our local knowledge and expertise, especially in the industrial trade show space, with market-leading trade exhibitions including Electra Mining Africa, Propak Africa, Securex and more, will enable us to deliver a meaningful event which meets the needs of this high growth segment in the energy sector," adds Gary Corin, Managing Director of Montgomery Africa.For more information about RE+ South Africa, please visit re-plus.events/south-africa.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world.About Montgomery AfricaMontgomery Group Africa unites Montgomery Group's divisions across Africa into a single agile and future-focused organisation. With a strong portfolio of world-class exhibitions, they are committed to building deeper connections across the continent - unlocking opportunities for innovation, business growth, and lasting impact in every market they serve.Backed by Montgomery Group's 130-year heritage, Montgomery Group Africa has built a proud track record of delivering influential events since 1968. With a strong portfolio spanning Southern Africa through Eastern and Western Africa, they create platforms where industries connect, ideas thrive, and communities benefit.