Upcell Announces TOGETHER: An open consortium to deliver battery gigafactory turnkey solutions

Upcell Alliance, a leading non-profit association dedicated to advancing the battery manufacturing ecosystem, has launched TOGETHER, an open and collaborative consortium built to accelerate the global deployment of battery gigafactories. TOGETHER unites a network of industrial partners across the battery value chain, from cell manufacturing to pack assembly, process equipment optimization and recycling, to deliver complete and adaptable turnkey solutions to battery manufacturers around the world. In tandem, the Alliance is expanding to North America and will hold its inaugural Upcell North America event in Reno, Nevada, on October 24th, 2025. During the event, Giacomo Del Panta, President of TOGETHER, will present the consortium to the leaders, innovators, and decision-makers who are shaping the future of battery manufacturing in North America.



TOGETHER was created to operationalize the Upcell Turnkey Solutions initiative. Backed by Upcell's growing ecosystem of 150+ members, TOGETHER ensures complete coverage of the value chain, empowering stakeholders with a pragmatic and efficient framework to meet the accelerating demands of the battery industry. Indeed, the consortium introduces a supplier-agnostic approach to partner selection, guided by end-user input and performance-based criteria. With its modular engagement model, ranging from consultancy to full project management, TOGETHER seeks to streamline collaboration, enable faster decision-making, and promote scalable execution.Key Value Proposition:Open Consortium: Delivers flexible, adaptable and scalable turnkey solutions from a single production line to an entire factory, with full responsibility for successfully sourcing, installing, and commissioning process machinery and infrastructureNeutral & Independent : Supplier selection through a transparent process, based on objective criteria and end-user inputFlexible & Scalable: Customers can select different levels of involvement, from consultancy to full project managementLess Bureaucracy, more efficiency: A pragmatic consortium model that accelerates decision making while ensuring accountabilityComplete Coverage : Expertise spanning the entire value chain, supported by UPCELL's community of 150+ membersGiacomo Del Panta, President of TOGETHER and Chief Customer Management Officer at Comau said: "TOGETHER represents a new way of building battery independence. It's a pragmatic and collaborative platform that enables us to combine our strengths, win projects, and prove that European and global automation providers can lead in this dynamic and fast-growing market."