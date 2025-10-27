RelyOn Welcomes Uniper Personnel on GWO High Voltage Operations Standard Launch, Supporting Career Transitions into Renewables

RelyOn, the world's largest provider of Global Wind Organisation (GWO) training, has successfully delivered its first GWO High Voltage (HV) Operations course at its north east facility. Located within Redcar & Cleveland College. This inaugural course welcomed a group of experienced High Voltage Authorised Persons (APs) and Senior Authorised Persons (SAPs) from Uniper's Ratcliffe Power Station, facilitating their transition to careers in the offshore wind sector.



In addition to training the first group of participants, this course also served as RelyOn's official GWO audit for approval to deliver the new HV Operations standard. Following this successful audit, RelyOn has now added this course to its extensive suite of training for the wind sector. This milestone represents a significant step in expanding access to globally recognised HV training and reinforces RelyOn's leadership in setting safety and competence benchmarks across the renewables industry.Developed over the past 12 months in close consultation with global industry experts, the new GWO HV Operations standard establishes a unified framework for technicians to operate safely in high voltage environments across both onshore and offshore wind farms. This globally recognised qualification enhances workforce competence, supports personnel mobility, and strengthens the safety culture of one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy industries.For the Ratcliffe cohort, participation in the course forms part of Uniper's structured career transition programme, initiated in response to the planned closure of the power station. By completing the training, these experienced electrical professionals gain certification under the new GWO HV Operations standard and valuable insight into the offshore wind industry's safety culture, operational practices, and emerging opportunities.As part of the programme, participants also had the opportunity to engage directly with senior figures from the offshore wind sector, who shared practical perspectives on working offshore, high voltage operations in wind, and the industry's deep-rooted commitment to safety and innovation. RelyOn extends its thanks to Aamir Shahzad, Global Head of Electrical Operations at Vestas, and Mark Watson, Principal Engineer and Electrical Safety Ambassador at Equinor, for their generous contributions."This is a powerful example of industry collaboration at its best," said Colin Leyden, Managing Director, RelyOn UK. "We're proud to support Uniper and GWO in facilitating the transition of skilled professionals into the renewable energy sector—ensuring their expertise continues to serve the industry while equipping them with globally recognised qualifications for the future."The launch of the GWO HV Operations course in Teesside underscores RelyOn's commitment to delivering industry-led training solutions that raise safety standards and promote workforce mobility across the energy landscape. As global demand for skilled wind technicians grows, this careers focused initiative offers a model for how the sector can reskill, redeploy, and retain talent through meaningful collaboration.