Storion Energy to Feature Solutions to Accelerate Flow Battery Adoption at BCI Flow Batteries North America

Storion Energy LLC, a U.S.-based supplier of Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) components, will showcase its high-quality vanadium electrolyte and stack power assemblies during the inaugural Battery Council International (BCI) Flow Batteries North America event. The conference will take place October 27-29 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel and will feature overviews of several commercially successful VRFB installations throughout the United States.



"VRFBs are a critical energy storage technology needed to buffer the extremely volatile nature of loads in the next generation of AI Data Centers," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Storion Energy. "By providing domestically sourced VRFB components, we are enabling flow battery manufacturers and project integrators to accelerate the deployment of the long-duration energy storage to support the expansion of data centers as well as help provide increased resilience and reliability to the U.S. grid system."Storion Energy, a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., is removing the barriers to entry for battery manufacturers by enabling them to domestically source price-competitive components for flow batteries, including vanadium electrolyte. Storion combines access to high-quality vanadium supply from the largest producing vanadium mine in the Western Hemisphere with domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFBs used in Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES) applications.Meet with the Storion Energy team to learn how VRFB supports utility-scale LDES to ensure energy resilience and security.About Storion EnergyStorion Energy is bringing energy resilience and security to the flow battery industry by removing the barrier to entry for battery manufacturers with a vertically integrated supply chain providing Power Assembly Stacks and competitively priced electrolyte. Storion is a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Largo Inc., one of the world's largest and highest-quality vanadium suppliers that will support scalable domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFB LDES solutions. VRFB solutions are a safe and reliable option for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that need to provide energy storage of four or more hours. Storion has locations in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Learn more at storion.com.