Stryten Energy Powers Resilience at BCI Flow Batteries North America With Advanced Energy Storage Solutions

Stryten Energy LLC, a leading U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will showcase its energy storage technology at the inaugural Battery Council International (BCI) Flow Batteries North America event. The conference, dedicated exclusively to advancing flow battery innovation and deployment, will take place October 27-29 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel.



As the premier Diamond Sponsor, Stryten Energy will spotlight its leadership in domestic manufacturing and the advancement of sustainable energy storage technologies. Stryten Energy CEO and President Mike Judd will deliver the event's welcome address on Tuesday, October 28, sharing how North America-manufactured solutions are transforming grid reliability and reshaping the future of energy storage. He will also address how now is the right time for the entire industry to deploy utility-scale flow batteries across multiple applications to serve increased energy demand and improve U.S. energy security and independence."Stryten Energy provides solutions that strengthen energy resilience," said Scott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power at Stryten Energy. "We are leading the advancement of domestically manufactured energy storage with a battery-first portfolio designed to optimize power across all energy sources."Attendees can meet with the Stryten team to explore real-world applications of Stryten Energy's next-generation battery energy storage systems (BESS) used in data centers, microgrids, military operations and industrial applications. Stryten's innovations are playing a key role in securing and modernizing the grid.Panel Discussion at BCI Flow Batteries North AmericaOn Wednesday, October 29 at 11:35 a.m., Childers will join Nate Kirchhofer, Cofounder & CEO at BioZen Batteries, Inc., John Miller, Materials Science Engineer at Entex, and Russ Weed, President at CleanTech Strategies in a Flow Battery Industry Group member panel. The group will discuss the critical need for advancing flow battery technology as the grid evolves to accommodate renewable energy integration.Storion Energy, a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., will also present its Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) component technology, designed for scalable, long-duration storage needs.For more information about Stryten Energy's essential power solutions, visit www.essentialpower.com.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.