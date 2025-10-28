Nextracker Debuts NX Earth Truss Foundation Solution in Australia Backed by ARENA to Accelerate Large-Scale Solar Deployment

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading solar technology platform provider, today announced the launch of its NX Earth Truss® foundation solution in Australia, supported by a grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to accelerate large-scale solar in the country.



With support from ARENA, and working with leading Australian developers, EPCs, and installation partners, Nextracker aims to cut the cost and complexity of building large-scale solar projects on challenging terrain such as hard or rocky soils. By overcoming these barriers, NX Earth Truss expands Australia's solar siting potential, easing land-use constraints and accelerating project timelines. With increased automation and lighter labour requirements, NX Earth Truss also improves the viability of building in remote project sites, opening new opportunities for utility-scale solar developments that might otherwise face delays or environmental limitations."ARENA is committed to supporting technologies that expand Australia's renewable energy options," said Darren Miller, CEO of ARENA. "By making previously unusable land viable for solar development, Nextracker's innovative Earth Truss technology can help fast-track project delivery and broaden opportunities for investors and communities alike."At the core of Nextracker's system is the NX Truss Driver™, a semi-autonomous drilling machine equipped with precision GNSS controls and unique drill-and-drive technology. It installs NX Earth Truss foundations in a single pass, reducing labour hours, eliminating rework, and de-risking construction timelines — a critical advantage as Australia races to deploy renewables at unprecedented speed."We greatly appreciate ARENA's leadership and support in driving next-generation renewable energy solutions like Nextracker's Earth Truss here in Australia," said Peter Wheale, vice president and general manager of Nextracker Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. "NX Earth Truss is a breakthrough for the Australian solar market. By unlocking new categories of land, we're giving developers and EPCs greater flexibility and reduced project risk while helping Australia accelerate its clean energy transition."Nextracker has led Australia's solar tracker market since 2016, with more than 10 GW of systems delivered or under construction. The company's partnerships with Orrcon Steel and Baojia, supported by the Queensland Government, continue to strengthen local manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and workforce development across the Australian energy sector.The NX Earth Truss® foundation solution advances Nextracker's light-on-land approach by minimizing grading and preserving natural vegetation, while also accelerating construction with intelligent geotechnical engineering, optimized structural design, and advanced machinery.Australia marks the first deployment of the system outside of North America following the launch of Nextracker's comprehensive foundation solutions portfolio for all soil conditions in North America last year. The technology is engineered for challenging soil conditions common across Australian project sites, offering an innovative solution to large-scale solar project construction.For more information, visit Nextracker at booth M113 at the All Energy Australia tradeshow from 29-30 October, 2025 in Melbourne. For more information or to inquire about the Nextracker foundation solutions portfolio, contact insidesales@nextracker.com.About NextrackerNextracker innovates and delivers a leading solar power technology platform with integrated tracker, electrical solutions, and yield management and control systems for utility-scale and distributed generation projects. Our advanced technology enables solar power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize performance. With systems operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase energy output, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker.