Terrasmart’s Proprietary Tracking Algorithms Achieve DNV Endorsement

BUFFALO, N.Y. Oct. 28, 2025 — Terrasmart, a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software, announced an endorsement of their proprietary tracking algorithms from DNV as deployable in solar energy analysis workflows. DNV is the world's leading testing, certification, and technical advisor to the energy sector. The endorsement applies to two proprietary tracking algorithms: topographic backtracking and irradiance optimized tracking, which combined, can offer up to 5% improvement in performance gain.



The third-party validation improves opportunities across the value chain, from developers to asset managers. For developers looking to secure project financing, it allows them to include energy gain estimates in financial modeling and potentially increase the amount of credit received for backtracking.Topographic backtracking can increase the value of a 25MW project over a 25-year lifespan by hundreds of thousands of dollars. This benefit is realized especially in undulating terrains, and is a significant increase in the eyes of institutions considering financing the projects. As project finances are being evaluated with even more stringency, both algorithms provide an additional competitive edge in the distributed generation market, where third-party verified solutions have been hard to find yet are becoming increasingly important."Terrasmart is always looking for ways to raise the bar in solar technologies, and we're honored to receive an endorsement from such a highly respected firm as DNV," says Ed McKiernan, President, Terrasmart. "In addition to the recognition, we're thrilled that the validation provides new opportunities for developers seeking financing, starting with the distributed generation market."The topographic backtracking algorithm can increase production gains by 1-3% by minimizing shading losses. To realize this, it considers terrain variation in all directions across the length of each rack and the position of neighboring trackers in addition to real-world site elevation data, the distance between racks and solar position calculations. This algorithm is particularly beneficial for sites with uneven and challenging terrains, which are increasingly common."DNV's technology review of TerraTrak provided valuable independent analysis of the system's tracking algorithms. For Nexamp, this report adds meaningful confidence in the technology's performance assumptions, helping strengthen our own independent assessments," said Stephen Petrarca, Associate Principal Project Engineer, Nexamp.Terrasmart's irradiance-optimized tracking algorithm utilizes high-resolution cloud-based forecasting data to determine optimal tracking strategy across the course of each day. It makes real time decisions between normal tracking and flat positioning to maximize diffuse irradiance, and will be available for 24-7 activation to continuously monitor weather conditions and adjust tracker positions. With these features, the algorithm can enhance energy production by up to 2% during periods of significant cloud cover.Terrasmart's PeakYield™ platform allows toggling between the algorithms without need for additional hardware modifications in existing installations.To learn more about the newly endorsed tracking algorithms, contact Terrasmart.About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 25 GWs of solar deployed across 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more information, please visit Terrasmart.com.