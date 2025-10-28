Texture x SolarEdge: A Scalable Model for OEM-Led Grid Programs

We're excited to share our partnership with SolarEdge Technologies, a collaboration that demonstrates how strategic partnerships can accelerate market participation and reduce integration barriers.



"As SolarEdge continues to lead in helping utilities strengthen the grid through our advanced grid services platform, having a partner like Texture - responsive on technical issues, supportive on program administration, and committed to collaboration - has been invaluable. we couldn't be happier with the partnership."— Tamara Sinensky, SolarEdgeWhat began as a technical integration enabling Texture customers to monitor and control SolarEdge systems programmatically has evolved into a full commercial relationship. In 2025, SolarEdge leveraged Texture's platform to rapidly deploy customer enrollment for California's Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program, demonstrating how even established grid services providers can benefit from partnership models that streamline time-to-market.Who is SolarEdge?SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology with an expansive product portfolio across residential, commercial, and utility segments. Known for pioneering the DC-optimized inverter, the company continues to lead through innovation in solar, storage, EV charging, and energy management.Product Spotlight: The SolarEdge Home Battery• 94.5% round-trip efficiency via DC-coupled design• 9.7 kWh per unit, stackable up to 3 per inverter• 5 kW continuous / 7.5 kW peak output• UL9540A-compliant for indoor/outdoor installation• Smart automation features like Weather Guard and time-of-use rate optimizationWith high efficiency, flexible installation, and built-in intelligence, SolarEdge systems are well-suited for participation in grid-interactive programs.Established Grid Services ProviderSolarEdge has been a pioneer in grid-interactive energy systems for almost a decade, operating dozens of demand response and grid services programs across multiple continents. With a robust software platform and deep utility relationships, SolarEdge has established itself as a trusted partner for grid operators worldwide.The company's grid services portfolio spans:• Virtual power plant programs across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific• Utility demand response partnerships• Frequency regulation and grid stabilization services• Advanced fleet management and orchestration capabilitiesHow this helps our mutual customersThe Texture x SolarEdge integration gives DER aggregators, energy retailers, and program operators a unified pathway to connect SolarEdge devices into grid programs or to deploy more advanced fleet monitoring. By abstracting complexity and standardizing control, Texture makes it easy to incorporate SolarEdge systems into any program workflow.Texture customers benefit from:• Unified fleet visibility: Monitor SolarEdge and non-SolarEdge systems from a single platform• Fleet-wide orchestration: Execute programmatic commands across DERs via standardized control interfaces• Reliable telemetry: Access real-time performance data to support compliance, settlement, and operational analyticsWhy this partnership makes senseEven with SolarEdge's extensive grid services experience and sophisticated software infrastructure, the distributed energy landscape presents ongoing integration challenges. Each new program, utility partner, or market opportunity often requires fresh technical integrations, regulatory compliance frameworks, and operational workflows.These integration requirements aren't insurmountable but they do create friction and extend time-to-market.The partnership with Texture addresses this reality:Rather than building custom integrations for every new program opportunity, SolarEdge can now leverage Texture's existing infrastructure to test market opportunities, expand into new regions, or participate in time-bound programs without committing extensive engineering resources.This model is particularly valuable for:• Exploratory programs where long-term participation is uncertain• Rapid market entry when speed-to-market is critical• Geographic expansion into new utility territories• Seasonal programs with limited durationSolarEdge participates in DSGS — powered by TextureAs a leader in grid services, SolarEdge partnered with Texture to launch a branded customer enrollment flow for California's 2025 DSGS season. In under 15 days, SolarEdge launched enrollment, capturing hundreds of California homes during the program season without hiring additional engineering or market operations resources.Using Texture's platform, SolarEdge delivered:• Branded enrollment forms: A white-labeled homeowner enrollment flow, with no manual back-office processing• Automated communications: Emails confirming enrollment status and program updates• Market enrollment processing: Seamless integration for market participation• Event control and validation: Real-time dispatch using SolarEdge's APIs and Texture's grid orchestration engine• Incentive payout processing: Settlement with homeowners post program reconciliation through ChoiceDigitalThese results demonstrate how strategic partnerships can accelerate program deployment even for companies with established grid services capabilities. The model is designed to scale to tens of thousands of homes with the same operational footprintThe Texture Platform: A Grid Enablement Layer for OEMsThis partnership illustrates how established players like SolarEdge can expand customer value through access to demand-side programs, generate recurring revenue from enrolled DERs, and maintain brand control while Texture handles the technical complexity of backend enrollment, telemetry, dispatch, and settlement.Because the platform is modular and technology-agnostic, this model scales efficiently across geographies, programs, and product lines—enabling the energy transition at the scale and speed the grid demands.Interested in partnering?Whether you're looking to integrate SolarEdge devices into your program, or you're an OEM exploring how to offer a branded grid service, Texture can help. Schedule a demo with us today.Learn more about SolarEdge at https://www.solaredge.com/en