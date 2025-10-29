SolarEdge Surpasses 500 MWh of Storage in Virtual Power Plants Across 16 U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced a major milestone: more than 500 MWh of residential battery storage is now enrolled in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs across 16 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. These partnerships with the country's leading utilities and DERMs providers demonstrate SolarEdge's accelerating momentum in the distributed energy sector, adding significant capacity to the company's growing VPP portfolio and its commitment to unlocking new value for customers and partners, including third-party owners (TPOs). The company also continues to expand its grid services portfolio globally, participating in VPP programs across Europe, Australia, and Canada.



More Headlines Articles

Today, over 40 percent of SolarEdge sites with a battery in the U.S. participate in incentive programs, enabling homeowners and TPO partners to earn rewards for supporting grid stability during peak demand. By connecting thousands of batteries into coordinated VPP networks, SolarEdge helps maximize the return on clean energy investments while contributing to a more resilient grid.Expanding Reach with New Programs NationwideSolarEdge's VPP portfolio now spans 16 states and Puerto Rico, with several new programs launched this year, including:Arizona Public Service (APS) - a performance-based program for customers who provide support to the grid during peak demand periods. Participants can receive $110 per kW based on the average kW their battery releases throughout the event season.Tucson Electric Power (TEP) - has launched its first residential battery-focused demand response program, enabling homeowners to earn up to $120 per kW (averaged over all events) for supporting grid reliability during summer and winter seasons. Payments are issued twice annually.Expanding energy storage program to South Carolina - building on SolarEdge's ongoing success with a prominent North Carolina utility, our South Carolina solar plus energy storage program can provide up to $624 per year in ongoing incentives for customers.New York State Programs - including National Grid, NYSEG, and Rochester Gas & Electric, which complement NYSERDA's Expanded Storage Incentive offering up to $6,250 per system.These new programs join the record-breaking Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program in California and a first-of-its-kind program in Puerto Rico, both of which are setting new benchmarks for distributed energy participation and grid resilience."Virtual power plants are fundamentally changing the economics of home energy storage," said Tamara Sinensky, Senior Manager of Grid Services Product in North America at SolarEdge. "This shift is accelerating adoption and proving that distributed energy can be both personally beneficial and essential infrastructure for our communities."SolarEdge is a key innovation partner to technology providers like Uplight, helping to scale the transition to a more resilient, affordable, and lower-carbon grid. "Our partnership with SolarEdge has brought reliable, forecastable MW to our utility clients in New York, Connecticut, Washington, and California," said Gisela Glandt, VP, Partnerships and Business Development at Uplight. "It also provided thousands of dollars to participating homeowners, rewarding them for helping strengthen grid reliability and demonstrating how customer participation creates tangible value for both households and utilities."A partnership between EnergyHub and SolarEdge enables battery owners to participate in utility programs across North America via the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform. A leading provider of clean energy software and services, EnergyHub helps 120+ utilities manage over 1.8M distributed energy resources (DERs) and more than 2.5 GW of flexible capacity with customer-centric VPP programs and cross-DER optimization."Our partnership with SolarEdge will help our utility clients unlock the full potential of virtual power plants," said Ella Wynn Roseman, Head of Battery at EnergyHub. "Batteries offer significant capacity and flexibility, and when customers participate in VPPs, they gain more value from their devices with minimal disruption.""Reaching 500 MWh of storage in VPPs is a significant milestone for SolarEdge and our customers and partners," said Marty Rogers, GM of North America at SolarEdge. "Our advanced Grid Services and VPP platform provides the flexibility to participate in a wide range of programs, helping customers and partners unlock incentives, optimize energy use, and support grid stability. This combination of technology and choice demonstrates how SolarEdge technology, manufactured right here in the U.S., can deliver real financial benefits while accelerating the transition to a more resilient grid."Partners interested in program partnerships can learn more at https://www.solaredge.com/us/products/grid-services.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.