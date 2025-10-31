Energy Taiwan 2025 - Kseng Solar Showcases Comprehensive Solar Racking Solutions for Local Market Needs

From October 29-31, Kseng Solar successfully exhibited at Energy Taiwan 2025, showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of solar racking solutions designed to meet Taiwan's evolving energy needs across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.

From October 29-31, Kseng Solar successfully exhibited at the 2025 edition of Energy Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1), showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of solar racking solutions designed to meet Taiwan's evolving energy needs across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Notably, the on-display Fishery Solar Mount garnered significant attention, as it is particularly well-suited to Taiwan's local geographical conditions and industry needs.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Ground Screws- Fishery Solar Mount- Solar CarportBlessed with abundant sunlight and a heritage of living in balance with nature, Taiwan is now accelerating its transition toward clean energy, with solar power as the key driver. Kseng Solar has contributed to this transition through multiple successful implementations of local solar projects, earning recognition from local clients.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to deliver reliable solar racking solutions, not only to address diverse Taiwan's energy needs but also to support the advancement of global renewable energy goals.