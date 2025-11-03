Advanced Furnace Inspection Technology from an Industry Expert

A Level III #13966 certified Master Thermographer and CWI, Czajkowski and his team at PROtect are early adopters of FLIR's newest furnace inspection tool: the FLIR G609. This article outlines why PROtect transitioned from the trusted GF309 to the advanced G609 and how this upgrade is transforming furnace inspections in high-heat industrial environments.



Why Upgrade? The Resolution AdvantageLeft: Enhanced 640-resolution detector reveals fine thermal details for faster, more accurate inspections. Right: Redesigned cold filter enables clear visibility through flames, even in the harshest conditions.For years, the FLIR GF309 was the standard for IR furnace inspections, but it offered only 320 × 240 pixel resolution. Czajkowski recognized the limitations this presented specifically, lower image clarity and reduced ability to spot subtle temperature anomalies at a distance. The FLIR G609, with its 640 × 480 resolution, delivers over four times the pixel count, enabling inspectors to identify small, early-stage issues such as coke buildup or flame impingement that may have gone unnoticed with older technology. In an industry where early detection can mean the difference between a planned repair and a catastrophic failure, resolution matters.Smarter Technology in the G-SeriesSide-by-side comparison of FLIR GF309 (left) and FLIR G609 (right)Beyond improved resolution, the G609 brings a suite of advanced features that modernize the inspection process. Its redesigned heat shield mounts with a single screw and provides superior protection during live furnace inspections. The intuitive 4-inch touchscreen interface allows for quick navigation, even with gloved hands. Czajkowski emphasizes the value of the 1-Touch Level/Span feature, which automatically adjusts image contrast with a single tap. This allows inspectors to focus on capturing actionable data instead of fumbling with manual settings.Additionally, the G609's custom furnace lens is calibrated to capture clear thermal images through furnace flames and refractory, something legacy systems struggled with. According to Czajkowski, "It's not just about seeing through the flame it's about seeing what matters behind it."The Software Advantage: A Total Inspection SolutionPairing the G609 with FLIR's Thermal Studio Pro software transforms the camera into a full inspection and reporting solution. PROtect leverages the Route Creator plug-in to plan inspections in advance, assigning inspection points and optimal paths. Once on site, the G609 guides inspectors through this pre-planned route, ensuring no critical component is missed.Thermal Studio Pro streamlines post-inspection reporting by batch processing images and applying consistent templates. Reports that once took hours to compile can now be generated in minutes, improving turnaround times for clients. "The software enables consistency and speed," says Czajkowski. "We can now deliver high-quality reports faster than ever before."Future-Proofing and Field LearningsCzajkowski notes that the G609 isn't just an improvement in specs it represents a long-term investment in reliability. Its durable design, compatibility with evolving software platforms, and ease of use make it ideal for onboarding new technicians without sacrificing inspection quality. Real-world usage continues to validate its benefits; PROtect has already identified developing issues during inspections that older models would have missed.ConclusionThe FLIR G609 has redefined what's possible in IR furnace inspections. With Jason Czajkowski's expertise guiding implementation at PROtect, the new technology delivers unparalleled image quality, user-friendly controls, and efficient software integration. As the refining and petrochemical industries demand ever-higher standards of safety and uptime, PROtect's forward-thinking approach ensures its clients stay ahead of the curve.