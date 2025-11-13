Flir to Demonstrate the Future of Reliability and Asset Management at IMC 2025

The International Maintenance Conference, now in its 39th year, scheduled from December 8-11, is a professional event for leaders in maintenance, reliability, and asset management to share knowledge, discuss new technologies, and network. Flir will play an active role in this year's program through a technical workshop and a series of live, hands-on demonstrations at its booth in the exhibition hall.



More Headlines Articles

At the exhibition, Flir will spotlight its most recent advances in predictive maintenance solutions. The centrepiece will be the new Flir iXX app-enabled thermal camera, an innovative tool designed to streamline inspection workflows and reduce reporting time by up to 50%. Powered by Flir's new ACE operating system, the portable iXX combines third-party app compatibility with high-performance thermography to deliver a faster, more intuitive, and scalable condition monitoring experience.The iXX works seamlessly with Flir Assetlink, a browser-based platform that links radiometric images to an asset-centered data structure. Together, they enable real-time dashboards, trend visualization, and smarter decision-making for reliability teams.Alongside these flagship solutions, Flir will feature a comprehensive lineup of its renowned PdM tools at booth #112, including:â€¢ Ex Pro-Series thermal imaging cameras for fast and accurate troubleshootingâ€¢ CX-Series uncooled thermal cameras certified for hazardous locationsâ€¢ T-Series infrared cameras designed for advanced predictive and preventive maintenanceâ€¢ Si2-Series acoustic cameras that visualize gas leaks, mechanical faults, and partial dischargesOne of the featured sessions at the show will be led by Rob Milner, Director of Global Business Development at Flir, on December 10 from 1:45 to 2:30 PM. Rob will present "Revolutionizing Thermography: How Apps Empower the Connected Technician and Operator-Driven Condition Monitoring Initiatives."With smartphones and tablets now at the center of how people work and communicate, mobile apps are transforming industries, including maintenance. They're enabling safer, smarter, and more cost-effective operations. Thermography and asset management apps, in particular, have become indispensable tools, streamlining inspections and enhancing CMMS workflows. In this session, Rob will explore how the next generation of thermography app development is addressing key challenges in maintenance and reliability.