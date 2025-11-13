S-5! Introduces New Carport Solution for Attaching Solar PV Panels on Carports

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - November 13, 2025)—S-5!, the industry leader in metal roof attachments, introduces its new clamp for solar carport applications, extending its proven solar attachment technology to canopy and carport structures.



The S-5-CPTM clamp ("CP" for carport) is engineered to fit both Cee and Zee purlin-framed structures, delivering a secure, non-penetrating attachment for solar applications. Its design offers faster installation, superior strength and long-term reliability, while protecting against corrosion by eliminating the need for drilled holes."Carport solar is one of the fastest-growing segments in attachment technology," said Rob Haddock, S-5! CEO and founder. "The S-5-CP clamp enables engineers and installers to design stronger, simpler and more cost-effective solar carport systems using trusted S-5! technology."The clamp pairs seamlessly with S-5!'s PVKIT® solar mounting solution for a rail-less solar panel installation, minimizing parts and labor costs. With a bottom-oriented setscrew, installation can be performed from beneath the canopy—simplifying labor, improving access for wiring and maintenance and allowing on-the-fly adjustments.Coupled with an EPDM gasket (sold separately), the S-5! carport system delivers water-resistant performance between modules, reducing the risk of leaks and protecting your property from nuisance water intrusion.Unlike proprietary, full-system carport packages that often come with premium pricing, the S-5-CP clamp gives engineers and contractors the flexibility to design their own systems and select their preferred purlins and spacings, reducing costs without sacrificing performance.S-5! attachments are engineered for strength, speed and longevity to support solar installations on carports and overhead canopies with water-resistant connections and exceptional resistance to wind uplift and downslope forces—all backed by decades of engineering expertise and field performance."From rooftops to carports, our team continues to innovate and adapt our attachment technologies to meet the demands of solar applications," Haddock added. "The S-5-CP clamp transforms underutilized space into a valuable clean energy resource, an ideal solution for contractors and developers seeking reliable, water-resistant solar integration on canopy-style structures."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3 million metal roofs, including 9 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.s-5.com.