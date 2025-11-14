First Solar Selects South Carolina for New US Production Facility

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) (the "Company" or "First Solar") today announced that it will establish a new facility in Gaffney, Cherokee County, South Carolina, to onshore final production processes for Series 6 Plus modules initiated by the Company's international fleet. The Company expects to spend approximately $330 million to establish the new facility, which is scheduled to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2026. The facility is forecast to create over 600 new jobs with an average manufacturing salary of $74,000 per year, approximately twice the per capita income in Cherokee County.



The South Carolina facility — which will directly support American energy dominance and affordability goals — was catalyzed by demand for domestically-produced energy technology created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in July 2025. The facility is expected to increase First Solar's capacity to produce American-made solar technology that is fully compliant with anticipated Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) guidance, by 3.7 gigawatts (GW), reaching 17.7 GW of annual nameplate capacity in 2027."South Carolina is proud to be a destination for innovative energy companies that are powering our country with American technology," said Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina. "First Solar's investment will create 600 new jobs in Cherokee County, which will greatly strengthen the local economy and help advance America's energy independence. Their expanded presence in our state will provide even more opportunities for hardworking South Carolinians."The onshored processes will transform thin film solar cells produced by First Solar's international fleet into fully completed modules. The new facility expands First Solar's footprint in South Carolina, which currently includes a distribution center in Duncan, Spartanburg County, and a longstanding partnership with Inland Port Greer. The Gaffney plant will be part of what is already the largest solar technology manufacturing and research and development (R&D) footprint in the Western Hemisphere and includes three fully vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Ohio, and one each in Alabama and Louisiana, along with R&D centers in Ohio and California. Altogether, the Company, which expects to directly employ over 5,500 people in the US by the end of 2026, will have invested approximately $4.5 billion in American manufacturing and R&D infrastructure since 2019."The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Administration's trade policies boosted demand for American energy technology, requiring a timely, agile response that allows us to meet the moment," said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. "We expect that this new facility will enable us to serve the US market with technology that is compliant with the Act's stringent provisions, within timelines that align with our customers' objectives."Having manufactured in the US since 2002, First Solar is the country's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. It is the only one of the world's largest solar manufacturers to be headquartered in the US. By 2027, the Company expects to support over 30,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs across the country, estimated to represent more than $3 billion in labor income.About First Solar, Inc.First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading PV solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at research and development (R&D) labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.