Siemens enhances scenario modeling capability for energy efficiency models

Siemens has acquired key technology from Setmetrics in Australia. The technology enhances the Brightly Software portfolio with new energy modeling capabilities. Setmetrics is a SaaS provider that has been enabling customers across Australia and North America to rapidly create an Energy Twin for diverse buildings, undertake scenario analysis, and track outcomes to drive success for commercial real estate, education, and healthcare sectors.



Brightly Software offers an integrated approach to asset investment planning that incorporates operational, financial, and sustainability data throughout the asset lifecycle. The newly acquired technology from Setmetrics boosts Brightly Software's comprehensive energy impact analysis capabilities and paves the way toward a broader value framework for Asset Investment Planning. This solution provides an integrated planning framework that embeds energy efficiency into its core. It simplifies sustainability and lifecycle planning, helping organizations maximize investments and achieve long-term results."This technology significantly elevates our digital twin capabilities, enabling us to model the impact of investments not just on facility condition, but also on critical energy performance," said Don Kurelich, CEO at Brightly Software. "This integrated foresight is paramount for our clients, empowering them to achieve ambitious sustainability goals and drive unparalleled operational efficiency."With the added scenario modeling capability, Brightly Software can quickly generate energy efficiency models for the built environment. As a result, it can offer customers a Facility Health Energy Index through its Asset Investment Planning, within the Lifecyle Management Platform. Setmetrics provides an intuitive, lightweight energy modeling solution that supports rapid model development and reduces design effort by up to 80 percent.Traditionally, asset owners had to rely on infrequent, complicated, and expensive processes to identify opportunities in their asset portfolio for energy efficiency improvements, or to better understand the sustainability impact of their asset investment and capital project plans.The acquisition of technology assets from Setmetrics has been completed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.