BRIGGS & STRATTONⓇ LAUNCHES ADVANCED GENERATOR MONITORING PLATFORM, DRIVING DEALER EFFICIENCY AND ENHANCED SUPPORT CAPABILITIES

MILWAUKEE, WI (November 18, 2025) - Briggs & Stratton, a leader in energy solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation standby generator monitoring platform, EnergyTrakTM. This new solution, a complete redesign and build, is engineered to optimize the service and maintenance operations of its dealer network.



The EnergyTrak platform provides a best-in-class reliable design that dramatically simplifies the management of large generator fleets while delivering data-rich insights previously unavailable to technicians in the field. This launch is a direct response to dealer feedback, focusing on tools that enhance operational efficiency and profitability.The new architecture offers real-time data and a consumer-grade mobile app enhances the user experience, delivering immediate business benefits:Unmatched Reliability: Built on the latest cellular communication infrastructure, EnergyTrak ensures a more robust and dependable connection to the generator, even in remote areas, reducing false alerts and improving the accuracy of service data.Remote Diagnostics: EnergyTrak moves beyond simple status checks, providing deep performance insights and alerts that allow dealers to remotely diagnose and identify maintenance needs. This capability minimizes truck rolls and maximizes the efficiency of service visits.Operational Simplicity: The platform features an all-new, intuitive mobile experience designed for total command from any device. In addition to Briggs & Stratton standby generators, EnergyTrak monitoring can be installed on all leading standby generator brands for ultimate fleet management simplicity. The platform also monitors Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI® batteries.Advanced Data Security and Privacy: EnergyTrak features the latest data privacy and security measures to keep personal information safe. All data is warehoused in the USA for ultimate security."EnergyTrak is transformational for our monitoring capabilities and a genuine investment in the profitability of our dealers," said Tom Rugg, president of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "In the competitive service landscape, efficiency is paramount. We designed and built a solution that empowers our dealers to minimize reactive downtime, optimize their labor force, and deliver a consistently superior service experience to their customers."EnergyTrak is easy to install on new and existing Briggs & Stratton generators and all leading generator brands with the EnergyTrakTM Universal Kit. The platform monitors generators and Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI batteries. The EnergyTrak mobile app is available for download on the App StoreⓇ and Google PlayⓇ.*###About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit BriggsandStratton.com.*The App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a service mark of Google LLC.